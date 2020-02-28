Left Menu
Real Kashmir look to continue winning run at home

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:23 IST
Real Kashmir will be confident of continuing their winning run at home when they take on former winners Aizawl FC in the I-League here on Saturday Real Kashmir defeated Aizawl 2-0 at the latter's backyard in the first leg. They will be playing the second of their five consecutive home games at the TRC Turf Ground.

The 'Snow Leopards' are placed fifth in the league table with 18 points from 12 games and a win in the next outing would put them level on points with second-placed Punjab FC who have 21 points from 13 matches Aizawl (15 points after 13 games) are placed 10th among 11 teams and battling relegation. A win for the 2016-17 champions would help them reach 18 points, the same as RKFC.

In the first leg, centre back Mason Robertson played a key role in Kashmir's victory, scoring once and assisting the other goal, netted by Gnohere Krizo. He would be expected to lead RKFC's forward march The Scotsman's goals have been crucial for RKFC this season as his opportunistic strikes have helped them get points on the road.

Robertson, together with Kallum Higginbotham and Bazie Armand, have played pivotal roles in their campaign RKFC approach the match on the back of a 1-0 win over Indian Arrows while Aizawl forced a 1-1 draw with defending champions Chennai City in Chennai.

The win over Indian Arrows helped Kashmir end a two-match losing streak.

