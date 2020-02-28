Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's T20 WC: More than 50,000 tickets sold for final at MCG

At the halfway mark of the group stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, over 50,000 tickets have been sold out for the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:54 IST
Women's T20 WC: More than 50,000 tickets sold for final at MCG
ICC T20 World Cup 2020 logo. Image Credit: ANI

At the halfway mark of the group stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, over 50,000 tickets have been sold out for the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8. Already the event has set new benchmarks, including the highest attendance at a standalone women's cricket match in Australia, when 13,432 attended the opening clash between Australia and India at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21.

The tournament remains wide open, reflecting the increasing strength of women's cricket globally. The competitiveness of the cricket has seen five of the 10 matches go to the final over. Melbourne often referred to as 'the sporting capital of the world', is getting closer to filling the MCG in just nine days' time, for what will be a historic sporting occasion.

Global pop superstar Katy Perry will perform during both the pre-game show and will return for a post-game concert, as part of the T20 World Cup final celebrations on International Women's Day. The tickets are available at family-friendly prices for adults and children. The current record for attendance was set at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final, when 90,185 watched the USA beat China at the Rose Bowl in California, USA.

Defending champions Australia took a step towards qualifying for the semi-finals with a big win over Bangladesh at Manuka Oval on Thursday night in front of 5,614, a record crowd for a women's cricket match in Canberra. The hosts will now face New Zealand in a must-win clash for both sides at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on March 2, after India maintained their unbeaten run and secured a semi-final spot with a thrilling final-over victory over the White Ferns.

Double-header semi-finals will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, March 5. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final represents another big step forward, following the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2017 final at a sold-out Lord's. The number of tickets sold so far for the MCG final on March 8 represents more than twice the number of tickets that were pre-sold to the Lord's final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

British man infected by coronavirus on Japanese cruise ship has died

A British man who was infected by the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died, bringing the death toll among people who were aboard the vessel to six, Japans government said on Friday.He was the first foreigner fro...

BJP appoints 7 district party presidents for Kashmir region

The BJP appointed seven new district presidents of the party in Kashmir region on Friday The partys Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina in consultation with General Secretary organisation Ashok Kaul made the appointments, a part...

Muslims protect Shiv Temple during violence in NE Delhi

In the aftermath of violence, that ripped through North-East Delhi, the Muslim community set an example by protecting a Shiv Temple in the Indira Vihar area from being vandalized on the night of February 25. The man named Shakeel Ahmed, alo...

Kosovo's partial tariff lift a 'serious mistake': US envoy

Pristina, Feb 28 AFP Kosovos premier faced a backlash Friday for his plan to partially lift a tariff on Serbian imports, with a US diplomat condemning it as a serious mistake for falling short of a full removal The West has been pressuring ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020