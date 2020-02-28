Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia Cup in Dubai, both India and Pakistan will play: Ganguly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 20:09 IST
Asia Cup in Dubai, both India and Pakistan will play: Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said the next Asia Cup will be held in Dubai, paving the way for both India and Pakistan to participate in the continental tournament Pakistan was the designated hosts for the tournament scheduled for September, but with the BCCI making it clear that the Indian team would not be able to travel to the neighbouring country owing to security concerns, the event has been moved to Dubai.

"Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play," Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens before leaving for Dubai for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, to be held on March 3 Earlier, the BCCI had said they have no problem with Pakistan hosting the tournament, provided it is held at a neutral venue.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13 when Pakistan visited the country for a limited-overs series. Due to the ongoing political tensions between the two countries, India and Pakistan have only met in major ICC competitions since early 2013 The BCCI president congratulated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team for making the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal with a three-run win over New Zealand in Melbourne.

"They are playing some fantastic cricket and have qualified. Nobody is favourites in a world tournament. They are a good side, let's see where they finish," Ganguly said of the women's cricket team that won three matches in a row to seal a last-four berth The former India captain backed Virat Kohli's side to bounce back from the Basin Reverse debacle and level the two-match Test series in New Zealand.

"They have come back back before. I'm sure they will bounce back again. There's still one Test remaining," Ganguly said He refused to comment on Bengal's Ranji Trophy semifinal against Karnataka, starting here on Saturday.

Bengal, who lost to Delhi in their last semifinal appearance two seasons ago, are aiming to make their first Ranji Trophy final since 2006-07 "It's two different generations.. Fingers crossed, we will talk after five days. It depends who play well. I don't want to talk about it now," Ganguly said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UK to call for UN Security Council meeting after Turkish troops killed in Syria

Britain said it will be calling for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Russian-backed Syrian government troops in the escalating war in the area. There is no justif...

Haryana budget is hopeless, disappoints all sections of society: Congress

Main opposition Congress slammed the Rs 1.42 lakh crore Haryana budget for 2020-21, presented by Chief Minister M L Khattar in the Assembly here on Friday, saying it disappoints all sections of the society Expressing concerns over the state...

Dilip Ghosh accuses Opp parties for communal violence in Delhi

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday accused the opposition parties against the new citizenship law for instigating the communal violence in Delhi and expressed grief over the loss of lives The days of politics of instigation, pr...

Accused in Pulwama attack case held, remanded to 15 days NIA custody

In a major breakthrough, National Investigative Agency NIA on Friday arrested one accused in the Pulwama attack case and has been remanded to 15 days of the agencys custody for his detailed interrogation. 22-year-old Shakir Bashir Magrey, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020