Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Kenny suffers big crash in omnium at worlds

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 20:12 IST
Cycling-Kenny suffers big crash in omnium at worlds

Britain's two-time Olympic omnium champion Laura Kenny crashed heavily in the first round of the event at the world championships in Berlin on Friday. Kenny, who took gold in the omnium at London 2012 and Rio de Janiero, as well as the team pursuit at both Games, went down just before the start of the 30th and final lap of the scratch race.

The 27-year-old, twice a world omnium champion, suffered a broken shoulder in a World Cup event in Canada. Her shoulder appeared to be undamaged as she was treated by British team doctors at track-side but she had suffered a nasty gash to the right of her eye.

British team officials said they would give an update on her injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UK to call for UN Security Council meeting after Turkish troops killed in Syria

Britain said it will be calling for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Russian-backed Syrian government troops in the escalating war in the area. There is no justif...

Haryana budget is hopeless, disappoints all sections of society: Congress

Main opposition Congress slammed the Rs 1.42 lakh crore Haryana budget for 2020-21, presented by Chief Minister M L Khattar in the Assembly here on Friday, saying it disappoints all sections of the society Expressing concerns over the state...

Dilip Ghosh accuses Opp parties for communal violence in Delhi

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday accused the opposition parties against the new citizenship law for instigating the communal violence in Delhi and expressed grief over the loss of lives The days of politics of instigation, pr...

Accused in Pulwama attack case held, remanded to 15 days NIA custody

In a major breakthrough, National Investigative Agency NIA on Friday arrested one accused in the Pulwama attack case and has been remanded to 15 days of the agencys custody for his detailed interrogation. 22-year-old Shakir Bashir Magrey, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020