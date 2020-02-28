Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miranda, Katsumi score as Chennai City beat Indian Arrows

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 20:55 IST
Miranda, Katsumi score as Chennai City beat Indian Arrows

Courtesy two goals from Fito Miranda and Katsumi Yusa in quick succession, Chennai City garnered three points against Indian Arrows in their I League game here on Friday With this win, Chennai City go third in the points table with 19 points from 14 games.

Indian Arrows, on the other hand, remain at the 11th spot with eight points from 14 matches The match started slowly as none of the teams were able to conjure a strong attack.

Chennai was dominating possession but it did not result in a goal-threatening chance Chennai ended the half with a ball possession of 65 per cent.

In spite of having a lower possession, Arrows were able to create closer chances but their inexperience cost them The most exciting moments of the game came in the dying moments of the half.

Sriram B came up with a shot from long distance which drew a flying save from Samik Mitra in the 43rd minute During the added time, Nikhil Raj pulled the trigger from inside the box but the Chennai keeper was up to the task and made an easy save.

The first half ended with both teams locked at 0-0 When play resumed, Chennai drew first blood.

In the 48th minute, a low left-foot strike by 'Fito' Miranda zipped into the back of the net and gave the visitors the upper hand A little later, Chennai again got the better of the young Arrows.

It was again 'Fito' Miranda, who started the attack from the centre of the field, and helped his team shift gears to turn a relatively simple move into a deadly attack With the clock striking 60 minutes, Fito found Jockson Dhas on the right flank and he came up with a beautiful cross into the box.

The cross found an unmarked Katsumi Yusa, who tapped the ball into the back of the net for the second goal Chennai then looked to run down the clock and for the large part they succeeded as well, but in dying moments of the match, Arrows got a chance and the onus was on Vikram Partap Singh, but his lobbed shot went over the goal post.

Soon after, the referee blew the whistle and the match ended 2-0 in favour of Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican says pope "slightly unwell", dismisses speculation

The Vatican moved on Friday to dismiss speculation that Pope Francis was anything more than slightly unwell as the 83-year-old Roman Catholic leader cancelled official audiences for the second day. The Vatican has not specified what the pop...

Juventus, AC Milan cancel pre-match pressers amid Serie A coronavirus lockdown

Milan, Feb 28 AFP Juventus have called off their pre-match press conference ahead of Sundays Serie A clash against title-rivals Inter Milan because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy The match is among five Serie A games in the north of t...

Newcastle ban handshakes to guard against coronavirus

London, Feb 28 AFP Premier League club Newcastle United have introduced a handshake ban to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, manager Steve Bruce said on Friday Theres a ritual here that everybody shakes hands with everybody as ...

11 chairs in names of women scientists to be established at institutes across country: Smriti Irani

Eleven chairs in the names of women scientists, including renowned anthropologist Iravati Karve, will be established at institutes across the country to honour their contribution in the field of science, Women and Child Development Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020