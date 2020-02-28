Good to score runs to get back confidence, says Lizelle Lee after scoring ton

After scoring a ton against Thailand in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa batter Lizelle Lee said it was good to score some runs to get the confidence back. "Things haven't gone my way since the New Zealand tour, so it was just good to get some runs on the board and get that confidence back," Lee said.

South Africa displayed an all-round performance to defeat Thailand by 113 runs in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup at the Manuka Oval on Friday. This win is the biggest by any team in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup. Lee's knock of 101 runs helped South Africa post a total of 195/3 in the allotted twenty overs against Thailand. This was the highest score by any team in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup.

The Proteas lost the wicket of Dane van Niekerk (2) in the third over of the innings, but Lee and Sune Luus got together to retrieve the Proteas innings. The duo put on a stand of 131 runs, which saw Lee bringing up her century. Thailand finally got the breakthrough in the 15th over as Lee (101) was sent back to the pavilion by Suleeporn Laomi, reducing South Africa to 144/2.

In the final overs, Luus and Chloe Tryon smashed boundaries to take South Africa's score past the 190-run mark. Luus remained unbeaten on 61. "Sune and I didn't have a good Powerplay, we were a few runs down and we decided we had to get to 100 by the 13th over. We kept to the plan and it paid off to accelerate from that moment on," Lee said.

"It's two different things, batting in the nets and out in the middle. I was hitting the ball well out in the nets, it just didn't come off in the middle. That does make your confidence dip," she added. The Proteas will take on Pakistan in their next group stage clash at Sydney Showground Stadium on March 1. (ANI)

