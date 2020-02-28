Premier League, ISL renew pact for football development

The Indian Super Leagueand Premier League will continue to work together to share knowledge and expertise in all areas of football including governance, talent development, commercial growth, administration and wider community development A pact to this effect was signed by founder- chairperson Football Sports Development Limited and Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani and Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters at the Premier League-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup here.

According to a media release issued here, the partnership between the two leagues began six years ago and this new agreement will allow the leagues to continue working together to enhance the coaching, refereeing and football development in India "The ISL is now forging into next step of our partnership with Premier League. The association over the last six years have been very satisfying for the work we have done in developing Indian football. We would like the two Leagues to further strengthen the tie through the renewed Premier League-ISL partnership to work on youth development, coaching and refereeing aspects," Ambani said.

The Next Generation Mumbai Cup has seen three Premier League Under 14 sides Chelsea FC, Manchester United FC and Southampton FC - travel to Mumbai to compete against Under 15 players from Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Reliance Foundation Young Champs Richard Masters, Chief Executive, Premier League said: "We are extremely pleased to reaffirm our long-term commitment to developing football in India by signing a new mutual cooperation agreement." "Over the past six years, and in partnership with the ISL, we have supported football coaching and development, as well as other areas of the elite side of the game including infrastructure and finance. This new agreement brings with it a new focus, this time on the development of youth football," added Masters..

