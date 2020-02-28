Left Menu
Development News Edition

I'm not going to show all my tricks in IPL: Tom Curran

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 21:51 IST
I'm not going to show all my tricks in IPL: Tom Curran

England all-rounder Tom Curran says he will not be showing all his tricks during the upcoming IPL keeping in mind the T20 World Cup that begins in Australia in October "If I'm bowling in the nets to some of the Indian guys, I'm not going to be showing them all the tricks," Curran, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals for his base price of Rs one crore, was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"But that's a huge benefit of having Jos, Stokesy and these guys. I think you actually learn a lot too. Speaking to Jos I'll learn about batting. You just need to have some of the players on the international stage to talk to, and try things with." The 24-year-old said during the IPL, the focus will be on self-improvement "I don't think you chat weaknesses with loads of people anyway. There's a few people who you might trust, and you might ask, 'what does Steve Smith do in this situation?' but it's more about developing and getting better, which we players focus more on," he said.

Australian Andrew McDonald will be at the helm at Rajasthan Royals and Curran said though he is looking forward to working with him, sometimes he might need to filter information "I don't think it will make too much of a difference. It will be great to work with him (McDonald) there and he'll be fully involved once he gets to India," he said.

"I haven't worked with him full-time but I have bumped into him. Nowadays you tend to bump into people and have conversations, so it will be a really good experience "You're always going to have coaches, but it's about filtering information. There are things that people say… some people you're going to listen to, and you almost build up that relationship over time from working with someone." Rajasthan will also have two top England cricketers in Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes and Curran said it helps to have familiar faces around in a hectic tournament like the IPL.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I've already played a lot of cricket now with the guys there, so it makes it that much easier. Especially being somewhere like India, where it's a busy hectic schedule, to have those familiar faces there will be nice." PTI ATK AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya's Ram Temple construction panel chief Mishra meets UP CM

Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday a day before his proposed visit to Ayodhya initiate the process for preparing a blueprint for construction o...

FOREX-Virus panic sends yen to seven-week high against dollar

The Japanese yen hit a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar and was on track for its largest daily gain since May 2017 as investors nervous about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States piled into the safe-haven currency. Hope...

Vatican says pope "slightly unwell", dismisses speculation

The Vatican moved on Friday to dismiss speculation that Pope Francis was anything more than slightly unwell as the 83-year-old Roman Catholic leader cancelled official audiences for the second day. The Vatican has not specified what the pop...

Juventus, AC Milan cancel pre-match pressers amid Serie A coronavirus lockdown

Milan, Feb 28 AFP Juventus have called off their pre-match press conference ahead of Sundays Serie A clash against title-rivals Inter Milan because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy The match is among five Serie A games in the north of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020