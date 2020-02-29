Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawmakers: Put Flood in Hall of Fame

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 00:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 00:42 IST
Lawmakers: Put Flood in Hall of Fame

A bipartisan group from Congress is leading the drive to see the late Curt Flood elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, 50 years after he challenged the power of Major League Baseball owners. On Thursday, Rep. David Trone (D-Md.), Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.), Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) held a news conference in Washington, D.C., urging the Golden Era Committee to elect Flood when it meets in December. More than 100 lawmakers signed a letter in support that was sent to Jane Forbes Clark, chairwoman of the Hall of Fame.

Flood was a center fielder with the St. Louis Cardinals from 1958-69 and was part of two World Series-winning teams. A three-time All-Star, he won seven straight Gold Glove Awards (1963-69). Following the 1969 season, the Cardinals traded Flood to Philadelphia. In December of that year, Flood sent a letter to commissioner Bowie Kuhn, refusing the trade on the grounds that the reserve clause, which gave teams control over players, wasn't right.

The following month, he sued Kuhn. And while the courts ruled in favor of the commissioner, Flood's actions led to the start of free agency in 1975. "Curt Flood changed the game of baseball when he courageously spoke truth to power in the name of what was right," Trone said. "Flood sacrificed his own career so players after him could have free agency, leaving one of the biggest impacts on the game to this day. It's about time we all come together to recognize these distinctly American actions and induct Curt Flood into the Hall of Fame."

Blunt agreed. "A copy of the letter Curt Flood wrote in 1969 is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and he should be there too," Blunt said. "As a lifelong Cardinals fan, I have always admired the talent he brought to the game and his bravery off the field. He deserves to be honored with his rightful place alongside America's greatest baseball players."

The legislators were joined Thursday by representatives from the players unions from other major sports, who are backing the effort. "Curt Flood's historic challenge of the reserve clause a half century ago transcended baseball," the associations representing NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS and NHL players said in a statement posted to social media. "He courageously sacrificed his career to take a stand for the rights of all players in professional sports, bringing the issue of free agency to the forefront of national discussion."

Flood sat out the 1970 season, and that November, he was traded to the Washington Senators. He agreed to a contract with the Senators but played just 13 games in 1971 before retiring. He had a career .293 batting average and hit 271 doubles and 85 home runs to go with 636 RBIs.

His name appeared on the Baseball Writers Association of America Hall of Fame ballot 15 times. In his final year of eligibility in 1996, Flood gained 15.1 percent of the vote. Flood died in 1997, just two days after his 59th birthday, of complications of throat cancer.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Apple closely watching coronavirus outbreak in South Korea and Italy, says CEO

Apple Inc. is closely watching how the coronavirus outbreak is unfolding in South Korea and Italy, where the company has suppliers, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in an interview.Apple counts major Korean display makers Samsung Elect...

Four ZUF militants arrested in WB's Howrah

Four Zeliangrong United Front ZUF militants, including two women, were on Friday arrested from neighbouring Howrahs Golabari area, police said The four were nabbed after a person, who was arrested on Thursday along with a huge quantity of F...

30 killed, 60 injured as train collides with bus in Pakistan

At least 30 people were killed and dozens suffered injuries after a passenger train collided with a bus near Rohri railway station of Sindh province on Friday night. According to Dawn, the fatalities are expected to rise as several injured ...

UK's Johnson says coronavirus top priority, as first Briton dies

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said slowing the spread of the coronavirus was now his governments top priority, shortly after news on Friday that the first British person had died of the disease after contracting it on a cruise ship moored in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020