Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Mercedes head for Australia as top team in F1 testing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 01:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 00:59 IST
Motor racing-Mercedes head for Australia as top team in F1 testing
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Formula One champions Mercedes will head to Australia for the March 15 season-opener as the top team in testing but with rivals Ferrari and Red Bull hinting at hidden pace. Valtteri Bottas produced the quickest lap from the six days of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya outside Barcelona and also on the final Friday.

The Finn's best time of one minute 15.732 seconds was set last week but he also topped the week two-timing screens with a 1:16.196. "It feels good to wrap up testing at the top of the leaderboard and end two intense weeks for the team with a decent final day on track," said technical director James Allison.

"The car's been pretty strong throughout the whole of winter testing and it's been an exciting period for us exploring its potential. "We clearly still have some more work to do on the reliability to get us up to the standard that we expect by the start of the season. But if we can do that then I think we've got a decent chance of a good showing in Melbourne."

Mercedes will be chasing their seventh successive title double this season, with Lewis Hamilton also after a seventh drivers' crown to equal Michael Schumacher's record. The Briton said he had total confidence in the team to sort out any lingering issues and was looking forward to going racing again.

NINETY LAPS Hamilton and Bottas completed 787km between them on Friday, with Hamilton doing 90 laps of the Spanish Grand Prix circuit and Bottas 79.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was the second-fastest driver overall, with a 1:16.269 and on the harder C4 tyre compared to Bottas's C5. "I definitely feel ready for Melbourne and the last two weeks have been good preparation. We tried everything we wanted to over the six days which is very important from our side, so I'm happy with that," said the Dutch driver.

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo was third fastest over the six days and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth with Hamilton fifth. "I'm pretty happy with my running today and finishing top of the timesheets in the morning session was a bonus," said Ricciardo. "But it's testing so I'm not getting overly excited about it."

Pirelli's F1 head Mario Isola said some rain and wind had affected the second test. "That's probably why some of the times weren't as fast as they were before, but there was still plenty of running," he said.

Isola said the performance gap between C5 and C4 tyres was about 0.45 seconds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The rapid spread of the coronavirus increased fears of a pandemic on Friday, with six countries reporting their first cases and the World Health Organization WHO raising its global spread and impact risk alert to very high. In Europe, Germa...

Sanofi to pay $11.9 mln to resolve U.S. drug kickback probe

Sanofi SA has agreed to pay nearly 11.9 million to resolve allegations that it used a charity that helps Medicare patients cover out-of-pocket drug costs as a way to pay kickbacks aimed at encouraging the use of a high-priced multiple scler...

Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry of GCC citizens to Mecca and Medina

Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended entry of Gulf Cooperation Council GCC citizens to Mecca and Medina, the foreign ministry announced in a statement published by the state news agency on Friday. The statement added it will exclude from that...

Pompeo to attend signing of U.S.-Taliban troop withdrawal pact

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will witness the signing of a U.S.-Taliban agreement on a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, President Donald Trump said on Friday, heralding an agreement that could help his re-election camp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020