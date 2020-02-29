REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
Tokyo has no Plan B for this year’s Summer Olympics despite alarm over the spread of the coronavirus in Japan and elsewhere with under five months before the event, a senior official said on Friday. CHINA-HEALTH-SOCCER-INFANTINO/
FIFA chief Infantino accepts games are at risk due to coronavirus BELFAST (Reuters) - FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said March’s international soccer matches could be threatened by the coronavirus but was hopeful that this year’s European Championship tournament and the Olympic Games will go ahead unaffected.
SPORT-DOPING-SWIMMING-SUN/ Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang shocked by eight-year ban
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - China’s top swimmer Sun Yang said he was shocked and would appeal after being handed an eight-year ban on Friday for a dope test violation that rules him out of the Tokyo Games. UPCOMING
SOCCER-GERMANY-DUS-BCS/REPORT Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Fortuna Duesseldorf v Hertha Berlin
Fortuna Duesseldorf play Hertha Berlin in a Bundesliga match. 28 Feb 19:30 ET
SOCCER-FRANCE-NIM-OLM/REPORT Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nimes v Marseille
Nimes take on Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1. 28 Feb 19:45 ET
SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS (PIX) (TV) Athletics-Russia's suspended federation elects president
Russia's suspended athletics federation names a new president after its head resigned after being provisionally suspended last year for serious anti-doping breaches. 28 Feb 20:00 ET
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Leicester City
28 Feb 20:00 ET Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - TSG Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich
TSG Hoffenheim play Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. 29 Feb 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-SCF/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund face SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga. 29 Feb 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-BUR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Burnley
29 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-BGN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Bologna Lazio host Bologna in a Serie A match.
29 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-SOU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Southampton 29 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-BET/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Real Betis
Valencia host Real Betis in La Liga. 29 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
29 Feb 12:30 ET, 17:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-BET/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Real Betis Valencia play Real Betis in La Liga.
29 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT SOCCER-IFAB/
Soccer - International Football Association Board AGM Soccer's law making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), will hold it's annual general meeting near Belfast. Video assistant referees (VAR) is expected to be a main topic of discussion. A news conference will follow at the end of the AGM.
29 Feb 12:30 ET, 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea 29 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-DIJ/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Dijon
Leaders Paris St Germain face Dijon in Ligue 1 29 Feb 16:30 ET, 21:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CHE/ SOCCER- Arsenal take on Chelsea in Continental Cup final
The first trophy of the season is up for grabs as reigning FA Women's Super League Champions Arsenal take on current league leaders Chelsea in the Continental Cup final at the City Ground in Nottingham. 29 Feb 17:30 ET, 22:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-LIV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Liverpool
Watford play Liverpool in the Premier League. 29 Feb 17:30 ET, 22:30 GMT
CYCLING-UAE/ (PIX) Cycling - UAE Tour
Stage seven of the UAE Tour is a 127-kilometre ride from Al Maryah Island to Abu Dhabi. 29 Feb
CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX) Cycling - UCI Track World Championships
Berlin's Velodrom hosts the UCI Track World Championships. 29 Feb
ATHLETICS-USA/MARATHON Athletics-US Olympic marathon
The United States selects the men and women for their Tokyo Olympics marathon teams in special trials on the streets of Atlanta. 29 Feb
RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/ Rugby - Super Rugby week five
The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round. 29 Feb
CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/ (PIX) Cricket-New Zealand v India second test
The second test between New Zealand and India starts in Christchurch on Feb. 29. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit. 29 Feb
GOLF-HONDA/ Golf - PGA Tour - Honda Classic third round
Third round coverage from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. 29 Feb
CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/ Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup
New Zealand v Bangladesh and India v Sri Lanka in Melbourne 29 Feb 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT
CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-AUS/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v Australia - First ODI
South Africa host Australia in the first of three one day internationals in Paarl. 29 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT
MOTOR-ELECTRIC-MOROCCO/ (TV) Motor racing - Formula E - Marrakesh ePrix
Marrakesh hosts the fifth race of the Formula E season. 29 Feb 14:03 ET, 19:03 GMT
TENNIS-DUBAI/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships
The final of the Dubai Tennis Championships - an ATP 500 event. 29 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT
TENNIS-DOHA/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Qatar Open
The final of the Qatar Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament. 29 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT
