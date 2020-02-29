REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Tokyo has no Plan B for this year’s Summer Olympics despite alarm over the spread of the coronavirus in Japan and elsewhere with under five months before the event, a senior official said on Friday. CHINA-HEALTH-SOCCER-INFANTINO/

FIFA chief Infantino accepts games are at risk due to coronavirus BELFAST (Reuters) - FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said March’s international soccer matches could be threatened by the coronavirus but was hopeful that this year’s European Championship tournament and the Olympic Games will go ahead unaffected.

SPORT-DOPING-SWIMMING-SUN/ Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang shocked by eight-year ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - China’s top swimmer Sun Yang said he was shocked and would appeal after being handed an eight-year ban on Friday for a dope test violation that rules him out of the Tokyo Games. UPCOMING

SOCCER-GERMANY-DUS-BCS/REPORT Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Fortuna Duesseldorf v Hertha Berlin

Fortuna Duesseldorf play Hertha Berlin in a Bundesliga match. 28 Feb 19:30 ET

SOCCER-FRANCE-NIM-OLM/REPORT Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nimes v Marseille

Nimes take on Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1. 28 Feb 19:45 ET

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS (PIX) (TV) Athletics-Russia's suspended federation elects president

Russia's suspended athletics federation names a new president after its head resigned after being provisionally suspended last year for serious anti-doping breaches. 28 Feb 20:00 ET

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Leicester City

28 Feb 20:00 ET Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - TSG Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich

TSG Hoffenheim play Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. 29 Feb 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-SCF/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund face SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga. 29 Feb 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-BUR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Burnley

29 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-BGN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Bologna Lazio host Bologna in a Serie A match.

29 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Southampton 29 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

29 Feb 12:30 ET, 17:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-BET/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Real Betis Valencia play Real Betis in La Liga.

29 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT SOCCER-IFAB/

Soccer - International Football Association Board AGM Soccer's law making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), will hold it's annual general meeting near Belfast. Video assistant referees (VAR) is expected to be a main topic of discussion. A news conference will follow at the end of the AGM.

29 Feb 12:30 ET, 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea 29 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-DIJ/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Dijon

Leaders Paris St Germain face Dijon in Ligue 1 29 Feb 16:30 ET, 21:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CHE/ SOCCER- Arsenal take on Chelsea in Continental Cup final

The first trophy of the season is up for grabs as reigning FA Women's Super League Champions Arsenal take on current league leaders Chelsea in the Continental Cup final at the City Ground in Nottingham. 29 Feb 17:30 ET, 22:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-LIV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Liverpool

Watford play Liverpool in the Premier League. 29 Feb 17:30 ET, 22:30 GMT

CYCLING-UAE/ (PIX) Cycling - UAE Tour

Stage seven of the UAE Tour is a 127-kilometre ride from Al Maryah Island to Abu Dhabi. 29 Feb

CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX) Cycling - UCI Track World Championships

Berlin's Velodrom hosts the UCI Track World Championships. 29 Feb

ATHLETICS-USA/MARATHON Athletics-US Olympic marathon

The United States selects the men and women for their Tokyo Olympics marathon teams in special trials on the streets of Atlanta. 29 Feb

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/ Rugby - Super Rugby week five

The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round. 29 Feb

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/ (PIX) Cricket-New Zealand v India second test

The second test between New Zealand and India starts in Christchurch on Feb. 29. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit. 29 Feb

GOLF-HONDA/ Golf - PGA Tour - Honda Classic third round

Third round coverage from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. 29 Feb

CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/ Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup

New Zealand v Bangladesh and India v Sri Lanka in Melbourne 29 Feb 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-AUS/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v Australia - First ODI

South Africa host Australia in the first of three one day internationals in Paarl. 29 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

MOTOR-ELECTRIC-MOROCCO/ (TV) Motor racing - Formula E - Marrakesh ePrix

Marrakesh hosts the fifth race of the Formula E season. 29 Feb 14:03 ET, 19:03 GMT

TENNIS-DUBAI/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships

The final of the Dubai Tennis Championships - an ATP 500 event. 29 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

TENNIS-DOHA/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Qatar Open

The final of the Qatar Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament. 29 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

