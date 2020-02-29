Quinton de Kock has a genius brain when it comes to cricket: Duminy

Former South Africa cricketer JP Duminy praised current skipper Quinton de Kock saying that the latter has got a genius brain when it comes to cricket. "He has a genius brain when it comes to cricket. He sees things that not a lot of us see on a cricket field. The important thing for him is to understand how to articulate that and to get the buy-in from other players," Sport24.co.za quoted Duminy as saying.

"When you have this genius mind, sometimes it's a hit and miss with players because you see things before they happen. That's going to be the strength of his leadership if he gets players buying into certain strategies and plans," he added. South Africa are currently struggling to find form. Recently, they were beaten by Australia in a three-match T20I series and before that, England defeated the Proteas in the three-match T20I series.

However, Duminy is of the opinion that South Africa is a resilient nation. "I am a firm believer that we are a resilient nation. Transition takes time when you have a change of guard in terms of leadership," he said.

"Leadership is all about serving your teammate and they need to discover how that's going to look and find the right combinations, particularly leading up to a World Cup. I'm pretty sure that the squad will be one that really competes at that tournament," Duminy added. South Africa will now take on Australia for a three-match ODI series, starting today. (ANI)

