Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches

  • PTI
  • |
  • Belfast
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 09:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 09:37 IST
FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches
Image Credit: ANI

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has refused to rule out postponing international football matches in response to the escalating global threat of the coronavirus This weekend's matches in the leading two divisions in Switzerland, where football's global governing body FIFA has its headquarters, were postponed on Friday after the government banned all events involving more than a thousand people.

Meanwhile, five Serie A games in Italy will be played behind closed doors, with leagues in Japan and South Korea postponed earlier this week "The health of persons is much more important than any football game," said Infantino as he arrived in Belfast on Friday for this weekend's annual general meeting of the rule-making International Football Association Board.

"That's why we have to look at the situation and hope that it (the coronavirus) will decrease rather than increase. At the moment it looks like it is still increasing "If games have to be postponed or played without spectators until it is over, then we have to go through that." And while hopeful that next month's international friendlies will go ahead, Infantino added: "I wouldn't exclude anything at this moment. I hope we will never have to get into this direction. I think it will be difficult in any case to make a global ban because the situation is really different." Infantino was skeptical about the prospect of a large number of matches being played behind closed doors.

"Every competition organizer has to decide what is best for him," he said, "In the short term it can be a solution in order to move on but you cannot imagine a few months of competition with several matches played behind closed doors." The new coronavirus has caused fixture delays across sport, with Ireland's Six Nations rugby union international at home to Italy, scheduled for March 7, postponed and no new date confirmed.

In Asia, the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix in Shanghai, due to take place on April 19, has been postponed because of the virus while athletics' World Indoor Championships, scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Nanjing next month, have been held over until 2021 The outbreak could yet threaten the continent-wide Euro 2020 football championships starting in June and the Tokyo Olympics, due to getting underway in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana ministers eat chicken on public stage, to dispel rumours about coronavirus

Telangana ministers KT Rama Rao, Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among those who were seen digging into chicken pieces at a public event here, held to dispel fears that coronavirus is spread by eating chicken and eggs. Dressed ...

S.Korea reports 594 new coronavirus cases, raise total to 2,931 -KCDC

South Korea reported 594 new coronavirus cases, raising the countrys total infections to 2,931, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said on Saturday....

On the trail: Biden says he'll be nominee if South Carolina win is 'significant'

Presidential contender Joe Biden told South Carolinas Democrats on Friday that they can take control of the White House if they pick the right nominee to face President Donald Trump. If you send me out of here with a victory thats significa...

Kim warns of 'serious consequences' if virus reaches North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un warned top party officials of the serious consequences of failing to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country, state media reported Saturday The impoverished nation, with a weak and ill-equip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020