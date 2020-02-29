Left Menu
Girard, Avs hold off Hurricanes late

  • Updated: 29-02-2020 10:06 IST
Samuel Girard scored the winning goal late in the third period after teammate Tyson Jost posted two earlier goals, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the host Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2, on Friday night. Colorado won its fifth game in a row and extended its points streak to six games. Goalie Pavel Francouz made 45 saves for the Avalanche, who have won seven straight on the road.

Teuvo Teravainen scored twice in the third period to rally Carolina. Girard's go-ahead goal came with 2:37 to play, as he snuck in from the point, took a pass from Gabriel Landeskog and buried a wrist shot off the post and in for his fourth goal of the season. The defenseman, who has played in 63 total games this season, has three goals in February.

Teravainen scored his pair in a 2-minute, 1-second span of the third period to pull the Hurricanes even at 2-2 with 12:05 to play. Teravainen has 15 goals this season. Sebastian Aho had assists on both goals for the Hurricanes. That stretched his points streak to 14 games, extending the longest points streak in team history since the relocation from Hartford, Conn., to North Carolina more than 20 years ago.

Goalie Anton Forsberg finished with 29 saves in his Carolina debut and his 46th career NHL game. He was one of two goalies called up from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League earlier in the week after injuries to James Reimer and Petr Mrazek last weekend. The Hurricanes lost for the second game in a row and third time in four games. The lone victory in that stretch came last weekend when emergency goalie David Ayres pulled out a victory in unlikely fashion at Toronto.

Jost had goals in each of the first two periods. Those were his sixth and seventh goals of the season. Girard was credited with an assist on the first goal. Jost hadn't scored in the previous 36 games. The Hurricanes had 41 shots on goal across the first 45 minutes without scoring.

Colorado was in the first outing of a three-game road trip. --Field Level Media

