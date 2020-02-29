Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heat look to build win streak vs. Nets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 12:47 IST
Heat look to build win streak vs. Nets
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@MiamiHEAT)

Adversity has struck the Miami Heat for most of February, while it is a recent development for the Brooklyn Nets. Only the Heat did enough on Friday night to get a reprieve from their recent woes. The teams will be looking to start getting on a hot streak Saturday night when Miami hosts Brooklyn in the second night of a back-to-back for both.

Miami (37-22) enters in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, one half-game ahead of Philadelphia and two in front of sixth-place Indiana. The Heat was tied with Boston for third place after a 137-106 win over Philadelphia on Feb. 3 but are 3-7 in their last 10 games. Miami's rough patch includes road losses to the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, but it also features three losses to teams well under .500 in Cleveland, Atlanta, and Minnesota.

On Friday, the Heat rebounded from back-to-back close defeats by controlling most of the fourth quarter in a 126-118 home win over Dallas. The Heat scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter and outscored Dallas 38-25 in the final 12 minutes after blowing a 12-point lead in the third. "I liked seeing that fourth quarter, just managing as Pat (Riley) used to say, (the) game can be broken into skirmishes," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. "And they won a key one in the third quarter. I was encouraged (by) how we responded to that. We had to gut something out against a really good team."

Gutting it out against Dallas occurred after late collapses in the previous two games. On Monday, the Heat held an 18-point lead after three quarters in Cleveland and Wednesday, they squandered a 12-point lead in the final 4:22. Jimmy Butler scored 26 points for his highest point total since getting 38 on Feb. 3, while Duncan Robinson added 24, his most since getting 34 against Atlanta on Dec. 10.

Brooklyn endured 12 losses in 14 games from Dec. 26-Jan. 23 and then entered the All-Star break with seven wins in 10 games. Since the break, the Nets have dropped four of five, allowing an average of 112.8 points. The first three losses in the stretch were close, but Friday's 141-118 loss in Atlanta got away from the Nets in the fourth quarter. They were within six early in the fourth but were outscored 33-16 over the final 10-plus minutes.

"We are seventh in the league in defense, and tonight we looked like were 800th in defense." Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said. "We lost our defensive identity tonight. It's one game. I'm not going to change things and go crazy." The Nets allowed their most points since Oct. 18, 2017, at Indiana and a total of 19 3-pointers. The ugly defensive night came after Brooklyn lost on a last-second shot by Jerome Robinson Wednesday in Washington, and after the Nets coughed up a 19-point lead in a 115-113 home loss to Orlando on Monday.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points for the Nets, who allowed the Hawks to shoot 52 percent Friday. The slump also dropped the Nets into eighth place in the East and a half-game behind the Magic, who are on a three-game winning streak.

The teams split a pair of meetings in Brooklyn defined by fourth-quarter runs. On Dec. 1, the Heat scored the final 10 points in a 109-106 win and Jan. 12 Brooklyn used a game-ending 17-4 run to get a 117-113 win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Unnao murder case: Delhi court defers judgment to Wednesday

A Delhi court on Saturday deferred to next week its judgment in the murder case of the father of the woman who was raped by expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh Unnao three years ago The rape survivors had father died o...

No going back: Bali's Chinese tourists fear virus-hit homeland

Denpasar Indonesia, Feb 29 AFP Hundreds of Chinese tourists on vacation in Bali are scrambling to avoid going home, fearing both infection from the deadly new coronavirus and Beijings handling of the epidemic Concerns over the rapidly-sprea...

Taliban orders halt to attacks in Afghanistan ahead of U.S. agreement

The Taliban ordered all its fighters to refrain from any kind of attack on Saturday ahead of the signing of an agreement with the U.S. diplomats aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan. Today all the Taliban fighters are ordered to refrain f...

Ensuring justice reach all priority of govt: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ensuring that all citizens get benefit and justice is the governments responsibility and also the base of sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas. Addressing a public meeting at Samajik Saha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020