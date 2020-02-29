Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian boxers reach Amman for Olympic Qualifiers

The Indian boxing team reached Amman on Friday night to participate in the Tokyo Olympics Asian/Oceanian qualifying event, starting from March 3.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amman
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 16:45 IST
Indian boxers reach Amman for Olympic Qualifiers
Indian boxing team with coaches and staff for the Olympic Qualifiers. (Photo/Boxing Federation Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian boxing team reached Amman on Friday night to participate in the Tokyo Olympics Asian/Oceanian qualifying event, starting from March 3. "Destination JORDANFlag of Jordan! TeamFlag of India has made their touchdown in Jordan yesterday night and now with the countdown they're all set for the #OlympicQualifiers starting from March 3-11, 2020. Send your best wishes for our champs as they are ready to set the ring onFire! #PunchMeinHaiDum," Boxing Federation tweeted.

Earlier, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Boxing Task Force (BTF) shifted the Olympics boxing qualifiers to Jordan after the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. The event was originally scheduled to take place in Wuhan, China from February 3 to 14. It will now take place from March 3 to 11 in Jordan, Amman.

According to the latest data, at least 2,835 people have lost their lives in China alone and more than 84,500 people are infected with the virus worldwide. First detected in China's Wuhan city, the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 has spread to more than 45 other countries including India, the US, UK, Singapore, Japan, Italy, France, Russia, and Spain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Majumdar consecutive ton revives Bengal innings

Anustup Majumdar struck an unbeaten century to once again become Bengals saviour after a familiar top order collapse as he single-handedly took his side to 275 for nine on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against a star-studd...

Guv seeks details of anti-CAA ads issued by WB govt

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has directed the state government to furnish details about the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA advertisement published by it in both print and electronic media. The advertisement is a political agend...

US aims to withdraw all forces 'within 14 months': US-Afghan declaration. (AFP) RS RS

US aims to withdraw all forces within 14 months US-Afghan declaration. AFP RS RS...

17-year-old girl raped, set on fire by man

EDS Adds word in para 2, replacing word in last para Hyderabad, Feb 29 PTI A man allegedly raped and set a 17-year-old girl afirein Suryapet district of Telangana after being warned not to harass her with his proposal, police said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020