Left Menu
Development News Edition

Late comeback earns Aizawl crucial point in Srinagar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 18:04 IST
Late comeback earns Aizawl crucial point in Srinagar

Relegation-threatened Aizawl FC pulled off a spectacular come-from-behind 2-2 draw against hosts Real Kashmir FC in the I-League here on Saturday The Snow Leopards were given the lead by Scotsman Mason Robertson (36th minute) in the first half and it was looking quite comfortable for the hosts after Englishman Kallum Higginbotham (54th) doubled it at the beginning of the second.

However, young Rochharzela (84th and 87th) had other ideas, coming up with a double-strike in the space of three minutes to stun the home supporters present in the stands Kashmir join the likes of Chennai City and Churchill Brothers on 19 points to enter the top five at least momentarily after 13 games, while Aizawl secure a crucial point to climb just above the relegation zone with 16 points from 14 matches.

Aizawl continued their trend of scoring late as Hero of the Match Rochharzela's twin strikes were their seventh and eighth goals scored in the last 15 minutes this season Aizawl had as much as 68 percent possession in the first half and three corners as compared to Kashmir's none, and were looking enterprising with their passing game. But, it was the home side that got the all-important goal.

It came from coach David's son Mason, who can now easily be called Kashmir's most lethal scorer with six goals to his name already this season The scoring opportunity came through an error from Aizawl's Lalhmangaihkima, who started in place of Jonathan. Kima received a loose ball outside his own box with an open field in front of him to initiate a counter but needlessly handled the ball. From the resultant set-piece, Robertson unleashed a right-footer around the wall and into the Aizawl net. Keeper Zothanmawia scrambled haplessly to get a hand to it but the shot had too much power.

Kashmir did manage to get their first corner as soon as the second half began but their second goal came a bit later. Mason had a role in this one as well as he played Ritwik Kumar Das in after another defensive lapse from Aizawl -- this time by Ghanaian Joseph Adjei, who conceded possession with a loose clearance The talented Ritwik, who displayed some deft moves throughout the game, broke inside the Aizawl box in a flash with a couple more and squared the ball back to an unmarked Higginbotham. The English winger made no mistake with a calm and composed finish, slotting it home between the keeper and defender.

Even though Robin Singh made a hash of a 78th-minute penalty, which was won thanks to another dangerous Mason cross handled inadvertently inside the box by Adjei, it did look as if Kashmir would log all three points However, with barely minutes left for the final whistle, Aizawl got a penalty for themselves when Zoherliana was deemed to have been fouled inside the box by Loveday Okechukwu. From the resulting opportunity, Rochharzela converted confidently. Just three minutes later, the youngster brought down a long ball by Rosanga beautifully inside the Kashmir box on the right and in one action, he got ahead of his marker to find just keeper Phurba Lachenpa standing between him and the target. Zela placed a perfect right-footer over the keeper's head and away from him to lodge the ball into the top left corner to complete a sensational comeback for his side..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysian coalition backing Mahathir for PM has parliamentary majority -Anwar

Malaysias former ruling coalition, which is backing Mahathir Mohamad to become prime minister, has the support of a majority of lawmakers in parliament, coalition partner Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday.Anwars comments came after Malaysias k...

Turkey's Erdogan asks Russia's Putin to step aside in Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had asked President Vladimir Putin for Russia to step aside in Syria and leave Turkey to deal with Syrian government forces alone after 34 Turkish soldiers were killed this week. Gov...

We will calibrate pace of withdrawal from Afghanistan with Taliban's actions, says Pompeo

The United States will calibrate the pace of its withdrawal from Afghanistan with the actions of the Taliban, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Saturday as Washington signed the peace deal with the group. Effort only became real ...

Japan sporting events at empty stadiums amid virus outbreak

Tokyo, Feb 29 AP Japanese sporting events were held without spectators on Saturday in a move aimed at halting the spread of the new coronavirus The Chiba Lotte Marines hosted the Rakuten Eagles with no spectators in the stands at Zozo Marin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020