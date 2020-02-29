REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

A debate over Nike’s record-breaking distance footwear raged on ahead of Saturday’s U.S. Olympic marathon trials, as the shoe’s buzz-worthy technology continued to raise questions over whether it offered an unfair advantage to runners.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Thunder's streak ends in blowout loss to Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-86 home blowout of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. SPORT-DOPING-SWIMMING-SUN

Sun ban a 'statement to the world', says rival Horton SYDNEY (Reuters) - Mack Horton says the eight-year doping ban handed out to his rival Sun Yang, who the Australian swimmer once famously described as a “drug cheat”, was a statement to the world about clean sport.

UPCOMING SPORTS SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-BGN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Bologna Lazio host Bologna in a Serie A match.

29 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-TSG-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - TSG Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich TSG Hoffenheim play Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

29 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-SCF/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg Borussia Dortmund face SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

29 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Burnley 29 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-SOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Southampton

29 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-BET/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Real Betis Valencia host Real Betis in La Liga.

29 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-BET/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Real Betis Valencia play Real Betis in La Liga.

29 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea 29 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-DIJ/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Dijon

Leaders Paris St Germain face Dijon in Ligue 1 29 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CHE/ SOCCER- Arsenal take on Chelsea in Continental Cup final

The first trophy of the season is up for grabs as reigning FA Women's Super League champions Arsenal take on current league leaders Chelsea in the Continental Cup final at the City Ground in Nottingham. 29 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-LIV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Liverpool

Watford play Liverpool in the Premier League. 29 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-TOR/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Torino

Napoli host Torino in a Serie A match. 29 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-GEN/REPORT POSTPONED - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Genoa

AC Milan host Genoa in a Serie A match 1 Mar 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

CHINA-HEALTH/SOCCER (PIX) (TV) AC Milan fans forced to watch Serie A match in bars as coronavirus lockdown continues

AC Milan fans are forced to watch their team's Serie A match against Genoa in local bars as the game is another of many fixtures in northern Italy to be played behind closed bars due to a coronavirus outbreak. 1 Mar 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

MOTOR-ELECTRIC-MOROCCO/ (TV) Motor racing - Formula E - Marrakesh ePrix

Marrakesh hosts the fifth race of the Formula E season. 29 Feb 09:03 ET / 14:03 GMT

TENNIS-DUBAI/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships

The final of the Dubai Tennis Championships - an ATP 500 event. 29 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

TENNIS-DOHA/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Qatar Open

The final of the Qatar Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament. 29 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ATHLETICS-TOKYO/ (PIX) (TV) Athletics - Tokyo Marathon

The 14th edition of the Tokyo Marathon. 1 Mar 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/ (PIX) Cricket-New Zealand v India second test

The second test between New Zealand and India starts in Christchurch on Feb. 29. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit. Mar 1

CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/ Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup

South Africa v Pakistan and England v West Indies in Sydney 1 Mar 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GOLF-HONDA/ Golf - PGA Tour - Honda Classic final round

Final round coverage from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Mar 1

CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX) Cycling - UCI Track World Championships

Berlin's Velodrom hosts the UCI Track World Championships. Mar 1

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CHINA-HEALTH/JAPAN-SPORTS (PIX) (TV)

Empty stadiums, empty streets, a prelude to what virus-thinned Olympics Empty stadiums, empty streets – this is what Tokyo 2020 Olympics would look like if organizers forge ahead and hold events without spectators, as professional sports events are doing this weekend. The Yomiuri Giants – the Yankees of Japanese baseball – are playing this weekend in front of an empty stadium. The Tokyo Marathon, which last year saw more than 100,000 in the streets of Japan’s capital, will be reduced to a few hundred professional runners on a course that authorities have asked to keep clear of onlookers.

Mar 1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.