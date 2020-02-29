Cycling-Friedrich delivers more gold for Germany's women

Germany's women maintained their searing pace at the track world championships as Lea Friedrich won the 500m time trial on Saturday to give the hosts a third gold medal in Berlin.

The 20-year-old, part of the new vanguard of German sprinters, added to the team sprint gold she won earlier in the week with a sizzling two laps of the track. She clocked 33.121 to end the gold-medal dream of Mexico's Jessica Salazar by less than a tenth of a second.

It has been a spectacular week for Germany's women for whom Emma Hinze won the individual sprint on Friday. Last year's world championships were disappointing for Germany with the women managing only two medals, a silver, and a bronze.

