Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gokulam Kerala hold Punjab FC to 1-1 draw

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kozhikode
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 22:31 IST
Gokulam Kerala hold Punjab FC to 1-1 draw
With this result, Punjab FC remains in second place on the league table with 22 points in 14 matches -- 10 points behind leaders Mohun Bagan Gokulam are still at seventh with 18 points in 13 games. Image Credit: Pixabay

Gokulam Kerala FC and Punjab FC shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in their I-League match at the EMC Corporation Stadium here on Saturday Punjab FC's Dipanda Dicka drew first blood in the 33rd minute thanks to a defensive and goalkeeping lapse by Gokulam while the visitors returned the favor in the 63rd minute to allow Nathaniel Garcia to equalize for the home side.

With this result, Punjab FC remains in second place on the league table with 22 points in 14 matches -- 10 points behind leaders Mohun Bagan Gokulam are still at seventh with 18 points in 13 games.

The game started with the home side pressing hard for an early lead. Marcus Joseph along with Henry Kisseka and Garcia ensured that the Punjab FC defense was on high alert for most parts of the game. However, credit has to be given to Punjab's backline along with their Nepalese goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu, who stood like a wall to ensure that the deadly attacking duo of the home side was not left with any space to find the back of the net Gokulam, who have not been too solid in defense so far this season, were on their toes trying to stop Punjab's counter-attacks. However, Punjab soon struck in the 33rd minute through Dipanda Dicka, who made no mistakes in finding the back of the net after exploiting a defensive lapse and miscommunication between Gokulam's goalkeeper CK Ubaid and defender Mohammed Irshad.

Trailing by a goal, Gokulam tried hard to equalize, attacking in short bursts. But, some gutsy goalkeeping and a super-alert Punjab defensive line ensured the first half came to an end with the visitors enjoying a 1-0 lead The second period began with the hosts pressing hard but Punjab held firm to their advantage. Gokulam's lack of innovation in the final third ensured they had to work harder for that equalizer.

Gokulam prayers were soon rewarded when a long-range effort by Garcia in the 63rd minute sneaked its way into the back of the net, giving the home side a much-needed leveler. Buoyed by the goal, they went on attacking spree in search of the lead but Punjab kept the Gokulam' attacking line at bay The Kerala side were unlucky not to find the net towards the end as Joseph fired in a long shot in the 81st minute that hit the post. In the dying moments of injury time, Gokulam failed to capitalize on a scoring opportunity in front of an open goal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey drone strikes kill 26 Syrian soldiers in NW Syria: monitor

Beirut, Feb 29 AFP Turkish drone strikes killed 26 Syrian soldiers in northwest Syria Saturday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor saidEarlier in the day, Turkeys President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened reta...

Greece pushes back migrants after Turkish border 'onslaught'

Greek police fired teargas to push back hundreds of stone-throwing migrants trying to cross over the border from Turkey on Saturday, as a crisis over Syria shifted onto the European Unions doorstep. Greece, which has tense relations with Tu...

First coronavirus death on US soil in Washington state: official

First coronavirus death on US soil in Washington state official ...

Schools, universities to stay shut as Italy coronavirus death toll rises

Schools and universities will stay closed for a second consecutive week in three northern Italian regions in an effort to contain Europes worst outbreak of coronavirus, dashing any hopes of a swift return to normality. The decision was take...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020