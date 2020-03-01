Left Menu
Tennis-Ruud goes for another title in South America

Norwegian Casper Ruud turned back Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas to qualify for his second final in a month at the Chile Open on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, champion in Buenos Aires two weeks ago, topped Ramos-Vinolas 7-6(5) 6-2 in Santiago to set up a meeting with Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild, who defeated Renzo Olivo of Argentina 6-1 6-3 in the second semi-final. "I enjoy coming to South America so much. It's been a special place for me, really," Ruud said. "Last year I broke into the Top 100, now I'm playing two finals. ... This is very nice to end the swing."

Ruud crushed a return winner in the first-set tie-break to earn a fourth set point, which he converted when Ramos-Vinolas failed to return his serve. The Norwegian did not let his momentum slip in the second set, using an inside-out forehand winner to break for 3-2, and earned another break when the Spanish left-hander hit a forehand into the net.

Seyboth Wild, only 19 years old, now has a chance to become the youngest player to win a title during the Latin America "Golden Swing" since Rafael Nadal at 2005 Acapulco. Seyboth Wild, the 2018 US Open boys' singles champion, is already the youngest Brazilian finalist in ATP Tour history and he can become the second teen to win an ATP Tour title, joining 19-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur, who won his first trophy in Sydney last year.

Seyboth Wild saved all three break points he faced while earning 14 break points of his own — converting four.

