Sri Lanka wins 3rd ODI for series sweep against West Indies

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Mar 1 (AP) Angelo Mathews took four wickets to propel Sri Lanka to a six-run win over West Indies in the third one-day international on Sunday and a 3-0 series sweep Batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 307 in 50 overs.

Kusal Mendis top scored with 55 off 48 balls and Dhananjaya de Silva made a 47-ball 51. West Indies in reply narrowly fell short at 301-9 West Indies seam bowler Alzarri Joseph took 4-65.

Shai Hope top scored for the West Indies with 72 off 88 balls. Fellow opener Sunil Ambris made a run-a-ball 60 and Nicholas Pooran scored 50. Mathews took 4-59 in 10 overs and was player of the match Sri Lanka won the first ODI by one wicket and the second by 161 runs. (AP) AH AH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

