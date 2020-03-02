Left Menu
Sandhu finishes 37th in NZ Open

  Queenstown
  Updated: 02-03-2020 13:13 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 13:06 IST
Australia's Brad Kennedy returned to winning ways with a stunning eight-under-par 63 while Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu finished Tied-37th in the New Zealand Open here. Kennedy won New Zealand's prestigious National Open in 2011 and he held aloft its prized trophy for the second time after overcoming a two-shot deficit to pip compatriot Lucas Herbert with a winning total of 21-under-par 264 at the Millbrook Resort on Sunday Sandhu finished with a brace of birdies on way to a three-under 68 that gave him a total of six-under and a T-37 finish, while colleague Viraj Madappa (73) had his third over-par round in four days for a total of three-over and a finish of T-72.

Korean teenager Joohyung Kim could not find his putting touch on the final day and had to settle for outright fourth place after signing off with a 70 Herbert, who won the Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour in January, was seemingly in control of winning his second title in two months.

However, a costly double-bogey on 13 pegged him back momentarily before he battled back gallantly with three straight birdies from the 15th hole. Standing on the 18th tee, Herbert still had a chance to at least force a play-off with Kennedy but hit his shot into the water, which effectively cost him the title Herbert's closing bogey meant he would end the week in second place, two shots ahead of fellow countryman Nick Flanagan, who finished in third place.

Having started so promisingly and led for three rounds, the 17-year-old Korean Joohyung marked his card with five birdies and four bogeys Thailand's Pavit Tangkamolprasert finished 11th after carding 69 on the final.

