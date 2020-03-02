Left Menu
Aditi's 4th and Dagar's 7th place finish cap a memorable week for India

  • PTI
  • Dubbo
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 13:30 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 13:17 IST
Image Credit: Instagram / dikshadagar14

In a memorable result for Indian women golf, both Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar recorded top-10 finishes at the New South Wales Open, here Aditi, who has three LET titles, logged her 16th top-10 finish on the Tour, riding a superb back nine for a 67 despite two early bogeys. After beginning the week with a 73, she added 68-70-67 to finish Tied-fourth with a 10-under 278 on Sunday Dagar, who was 8-under through holes after three days and looking at a solid Top-5 finish, had a rough back nine with a bogey on Par-5 12th, a double on Par-4 13th and another bogey on Par-4 17th enroute two-over 74 to finish Tied-seventh with a six-under 282.

Dagar will next defend her South African Women's Open title Julia Engström saved her best for last as she made a fantastic birdie to win her first Ladies European Tour title. The 18-year-old from Halmstad in southern Sweden began the final round five strokes behind the overnight leader, Manon De Roey, but put up a strong challenge from the outset, eventually drawing level with the leader after the Belgian bogeyed the 17th hole.

Engstrom conjured a piece of magic when she rifled a 5-iron from 193 yards to about two feet on the par-3 18th and holed her birdie putt in front of an enormous gallery on a sun-drenched day in Dubbo, rural New South Wales. De Roey missed the green and took a bogey, handing Engström a two-stroke victory on 14-under-par.

