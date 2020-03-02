India lacked discipline, did not even compete: Former players

Former India cricketers, including Bishan Singh Bedi, VVS Laxman and Sanjay Manjrekar, on Monday questioned the Virat Kohli-led side's tactics after it was humbled 0-2 in the Test series in New Zealand India lost the second Test by seven wickets inside three days in Christchurch after going down by 10 wickets in the opener in Wellington.

"How does one explain complete Kiwi dominance over No 1 Test team? I am struggling to press the right button. Could someone please help without being abusive or atrociously unkind to any individual?," Bedi tweeted "Meanwhile, let's praise NZ for cool and calculated commitment and staying calm/humble," he added.

Laxman felt India were not disciplined enough in the series "Many congratulations to the @BLACKCAPS on beating India and winning the Test series comprehensively. India couldn't show the discipline required to stick it out and will be deeply disappointed," Laxman tweeted.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra said Kohli's team did not even compete in the series, unlike the tours of England and South Africa in 2018. "India under Kohli competed in most Tests overseas....but this series was different. India only participated. Batting and the inability to dismiss NZ's lower-order let India down," said Chopra Batting and the inability to dismiss the tail quickly hurt India the most. In a Q and A session on Twitter, former batsman Manjrekar had a word of advice for the national team.

"Trying too hard to get the tail out? Best to stick with normal plans that you have for top order. Tail Enders now are not so easy to dismiss with a bouncer followed by a Yorker," he said India played just one warm-up game before the Test series but Manjrekar said away tours are not all about planning.

"It’s not just about planning. It’s about making the best with what you have. Indian conditions throw up certain kind of players with certain instincts and styles. Go to NZ you have to reinvent yourself. So it will be a constant testing of players as to who can do that," he said On learnings for India in the series, Manjrekar added: "Need swing bowlers who pitch the ball up more than seam bowlers who hit the deck in NZ & the quest to find batsmen who can cope with swinging conditions must continue. Remember Ind 5/3? WC semis? Again swinging conditions, same opposition." PTI BS PM PM.

