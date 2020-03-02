Left Menu
Mir, Mansi win bronze at Dutch Junior International

Young Indian shuttlers Tasnim Mir and Mansi Singh won a bronze medal each in the girls' singles event at the Yonex Dutch Junior International 2020 in Haarlem, Netherlands It was the first time India won two bronze medals in girls' singles at this BWF Junior International Grand Prix tournament.

Mir put up a gritty show against the third seed So Yul Lee but it was not enough as the Korean pulled off a 19-21 10-22 win in 36 minutes in the semifinals on Sunday. The 11th seeded Mir, gold medallist at the Dubai International Series last year, has had a sensational run at this tournament and showed exceptional fighting spirit against higher-ranked players, a release from the Badminton Association of India said. Mansi was the other Indian who stood out. She had won both the selection tournaments in the run-up to the Dutch International and carried that momentum to make it to the semifinals, where she lost to Indonesia's Saifi Rizka Nurhidayah 11-21 16-21. Mansi had earlier toppled fifth seed Amy Tan 22-20 21-14 in the third round. The Indian contingent will now look to continue their heroics at the Yonex German Junior 2020 to be held in Berlin from March 4 to 8 Meanwhile, India's rising stars Aakarshi Kashyap and Anupama Upadhyaya won gold and silver medals respectively in the girls singles at the Kenya International held in Thika, Kenya. The sixth-seeded Kashyap needed 36 minutes to beat Haryana girl 21-15, 21-6 who had reached the final after toppling second, third and fifth seeds..

