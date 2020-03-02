Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus-hit Asian Champions League delays knock-out rounds

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kualalumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:18 IST
Virus-hit Asian Champions League delays knock-out rounds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Champions League pushed back the start of its Eastern zone knock-out rounds on Monday after the competition was severely disrupted by the novel coronavirus Extra dates for group games were scheduled for May and June, shunting the round of 16, which usually takes place in May, to August.

It is just the latest reshuffle for Asia's premier club football competition as it struggles to accommodate a raft of postponements Chinese teams have been mostly sidelined until April, and games involving two South Korean clubs have also been delayed.

"These are challenging and unprecedented times," Asian Football Confederation (AFC) general Windsor John said in a statement, after emergency talks in Kuala Lumpur "The AFC will not put anyone at risk during these times of heightened health concerns and so we have taken some sensible decisions to postpone both matches and events." The competition's Eastern zone started last month but only nine games have been played so far as countries clamp down on travel to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Any outstanding group matches can be played in July, outside the official match dates. But they must be finished before August when the two-legged round of 16 will take place There could be further disruption as games must be agreed by both teams and "other stakeholders" before they can go ahead.

Delegates for the West Asia clubs will hold talks this weekend in the United Arab Emirates. The West and East competitions are separate until the final Also this week, the AFC will meet with world body FIFA to discuss this month's 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which are facing similar problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan confirms at least 19 new coronavirus infections on Monday-Kyodo

Japan on Monday confirmed at least 19 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of infections in the country to 980, including passengers who caught the pathogen on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Kyodo newswire reported.Infections were ...

EXCLUSIVE-Newly obtained documents show Huawei role in shipping prohibited U.S. gear to Iran

Chinas Huawei Technologies, which for years has denied violating American trade sanctions on Iran, produced internal company records in 2010 that show it was directly involved in sending prohibited U.S. computer equipment to Irans largest m...

Coronavirus outbreak will spread, British PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the country needed to be prepared for the new coronavirus to spread further.I think its very important to stress that this is a problem that is likely to become more significant for t...

Taliban say will resume operations against Afghan forces

Kabul, Mar 2 AFP The Taliban said Monday they were resuming offensive operations against Afghan security forces, ending the partial truce that preceded the signing of a deal between the insurgents and WashingtonThe reduction in violence... ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020