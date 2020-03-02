Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sumit Sangwan's doping ban lifted, NADA panel rules intake of banned substance unintentional

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 18:07 IST
Sumit Sangwan's doping ban lifted, NADA panel rules intake of banned substance unintentional

The one-year doping ban on former Asian silver-medallist boxer Sumit Sangwan was on Monday lifted after he proved that his intake of a banned substance was unintentional in a hearing conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) here. "Sumit has been cleared and his ban lifted as he has convinced the NADA panel that the diuretic he tested positive for was a case of unintentional intake," a Boxing Federation of India official told PTI. Sangwan was banned for a year in December 2019 after testing positive for Acetazolamide, listed as a diuretic and masking agent under World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) 2019 Prohibited List

"I am relieved, a huge weight is off my shoulders. I knew I wasn't in the wrong. I am glad I could prove myself," an emotional Sangwan said. He had maintained that it was a case of unintentional intake as he had duly consulted a doctor before taking the medication for an eye infection. The suspension, however, cost Sangwan dearly as the 2012 Olympian missed out on appearing for trials for this year's Tokyo Olympics. Sangwan's sample was collected "out of competition" on October 10 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Khattar orders special girdawari of rabi crops affected by heavy rains, hailstorm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced special girdawari revenue survey of rabi crops affected due to heavy rains and hailstorms in some parts of the state recently. The special girdawari was ordered for assessment o...

UK ready to use "all levers" to prepare for coronavirus

Britain will use all levers at its disposal to prepare for the spread of coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Monday. The spokesman said that Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak and the Treasury had been in...

RBI receives Rs 1.71 lakh cr in LTRO

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has received Rs 1.71 lakh crore in the third long-term repo operation LTRO conducted for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore. The central bank received 66 bids in the three-year tenor LTRO, which has r...

Cox & Kings reports alleged fraud in account of UK-based arm Prometheon

Travel firm Cox Kings on Monday informed that the newly appointed auditors of the company have noticed the use of allegedly forged financial statements in the accounts of its UK-based subsidiary Prometheon Enterprise. The auditors of Cox ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020