Sports News Roundup: Joshua to fight Pulev at Tottenham Stadium; LeBron, Lakers outlast Zion, Pels

Joshua to fight Pulev at Tottenham Stadium on June 20

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBF's mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-seater stadium on June 20, Pulev said on Monday. "The contract is already officially signed," the 38-year-old former European amateur super-heavyweight champion Pulev said on his Facebook page. "I am happy to be able to show the world how strong I am."

NBA roundup: LeBron, Lakers outlast Zion, Pels

LeBron James had a triple-double as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of All-Star forward Anthony Davis and defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-114 on Sunday night. Davis, who averaged 36 points as the Lakers won the first three meetings with his former team, sat out because of knee soreness one night after a 105-88 loss at Memphis in which L.A. had a season-low point total.

In Fukushima, Olympic torch relay faces cool welcome from nuclear evacuees

Dressed in protective plastic coveralls and white booties, Yuji Onuma stood in front of the row of derelict buildings that included his house and sighed as he surveyed his old neighborhood. On the once-bustling main street, reddish weeds poked out of cracked pavements in front of abandoned shops with caved-in walls and crumbling roofs. Nearby, thousands of black plastic bags filled with irradiated soil were stacked in a former rice field.

Tiger falls out of top 10 in World Golf Rankings

Tiger Woods dropped outside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings on Monday, falling just one spot to No. 11 after being bumped by Englishman Tommy Fleetwood. Woods had been inside the top 10 for nearly a year, ever since his win at The Masters last April when he jumped from No. 12 to No. 6. He reached as high as No. 5, but the 44-year-old Woods has steadily fallen in the rankings after making only two official starts this season.

NHL roundup: Flyers beat Rangers for sixth straight win

Travis Konecny and Derek Grant each recorded a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 5-3 victory over the host New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon. The Flyers tied a season-high with three power-play goals and added a short-handed tally en route to their ninth win in the past 10 meetings with the Rangers. Philadelphia also improved to 16-5-1 in its last 22 games and remained three points behind Washington for the lead in the Metropolitan Division.

Runners shrug off Siberian blizzard during ice marathon over lake

The frozen Siberian lake had been hit by a blizzard and blustery winds and there was thick snow underfoot, but these were relatively benign conditions for the extreme marathon runners competing there on Sunday. Temperatures have in the past plunged as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius at the Ice Marathon over Russia's Lake Baikal, the world's largest freshwater lake where runners converge annually to run a full 26.2-mile marathon or a half marathon.

Cycling: Olympic events with no fans possible, says British Cycling performance director

British Cycling's performance director Stephen Park has raised the possibility of some Olympic events taking place without spectators if the coronavirus crisis does not subside. Park, who joined British Cycling in 2016, remains confident that the Games will go ahead but says it could be 'different'.

Boxing: Third Fury v Wilder fight is on, says Warren

The third fight between WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder is on and set for the United States by early July, the Briton's promoter Frank Warren said on Monday. Fury took the title in Las Vegas on Feb. 22 with a seventh-round stoppage of Wilder, who fought the Briton to a split-decision draw in their first meeting in December 2018.

Cycling: Britain will not dominate on track in Tokyo - Hoy

Britain's lean medal haul at the world track cycling championships was "a shock" and a gold rush at the Tokyo Olympics is unlikely, according to sprint great Chris Hoy. Elinor Barker's superb solo attack to win the points race on Sunday put late gloss on Britain's performance in Berlin where the team managed four medals.

Reports: Cowboys to use exclusive franchise tag on QB Prescott

Dak Prescott will receive the exclusive franchise tag as the Dallas Cowboys continue to push for a long-term deal. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are focused on signing Prescott to a multi-year contract. The exclusive franchise tag prevents players from negotiating with other teams, effectively ending all aspects of free agency outside of the player's current team.

