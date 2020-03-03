Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spring training roundup: Bonifacio's single lifts Nationals over Marlins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 03:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 03:52 IST
Spring training roundup: Bonifacio's single lifts Nationals over Marlins

Emilio Bonifacio delivered the decisive single to center with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday at West Palm Beach, Fla. The Nationals knotted the score at 2 in the fifth when Adrian Sanchez homered to left field.

The Marlins scored both their runs in the fourth with Jesus Aguilar's tiebreaking single to right giving the club a 2-1 lead. Cardinals 6, Twins 1

Jose Godoy recorded a two-run single to help St. Louis knock off visiting Minnesota at Jupiter, Fla. Gilberto Celestino had a run-scoring double for the Twins. Blue Jays 4, Pirates 0

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker struck out five and gave up one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings to help host Toronto blank Pittsburgh at Dunedin, Fla. The Pirates had just three hits -- all singles -- against six Blue Jays' hurlers. Tigers 11, Red Sox 11

Travis Demeritte slugged his second homer of the game, a three-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, to cap a six-run inning as Detroit rallied to salvage a tie with Boston at Lakeland, Fla. Marcus Wilson, Bobby Dalbec and Connor Wong went deep for the Red Sox. Rays 3, Orioles 3

Renato Nunez hit a two-run homer to help Baltimore gain a tie with visiting Tampa Bay at Sarasota, Fla. Michael Perez hit a solo blast and Ji-Man Choi smacked a two-run shot for the Rays. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Blackhawks still dreaming of playoffs as Ducks visit

After closing a four-game road trip with their first pair of consecutive victories in more than a month, the Chicago Blackhawks return to the United Center for Tuesdays matchup with the Anaheim Ducks with renewed confidence. And, Chicago ho...

Child drowns at sea off Greece in first fatality after Turkey opens border

A young Syrian boy died on Monday after being pulled from the sea when a boat capsized off the Greek island of Lesbos, Greek officials said, the first reported fatality since Turkey opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe. ...

WRAPUP 6-Coronavirus spreading fast outside China, airports to increase screenings

The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers. World Health Organization WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said alm...

Jets hope to end slump against Sabres

The Winnipeg Jets hope a bit of rest and a return to their home ice will end a slump when the Jets host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. The Jets are 1-3-1 over their last five games, including a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020