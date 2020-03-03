Bulls' Porter returns, LaVine out

Chicago Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. is returning to action Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks after missing nearly four months with a fractured left foot. Porter, who last played on Nov. 6, will be under a minutes restriction, according to coach Jim Boylen. However, Porter isn't concerned about that.

"I've been out 17 weeks, so I'm not really worried about resting my foot or anything," Porter said. "I'm 100 percent, so all of that goes out the window." The Bulls still will be short-handed after star shooting guard Zach LaVine (strained left quadriceps) was ruled out about an hour before tipoff. It marks the first game LaVine misses this season. He averages a team-high 25.5 points.

Denzel Valentine was set to start in place of LaVine with Boylen opting to keep rookie Coby White in a reserve role. Porter averaged 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in nine games prior to the injury.

"Otto's a professional. He's a tough-minded guy," Boylen said. "He was locked in, he was in our meetings, he was in our film sessions. He communicates on the bench. Otto's a pro. He's been through it. He's one of our captains, and he's operated like that." The Bulls had lost 10 of their past 11 games entering play Monday.

