Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nuggets look to finish sweep of 2019 NBA finalists

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 06:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 06:31 IST
Nuggets look to finish sweep of 2019 NBA finalists

After beating the team that won the NBA championship last season, the Denver Nuggets figured to have an easier time against the one that lost in the 2019 finals on Tuesday night. But not so fast.

Following Sunday's 133-118 win over the shorthanded Toronto Raptors, the Nuggets host the Golden State Warriors, owners of the NBA's worst record. But a day before the scheduled matchup, the Warriors on Monday recalled guard Stephen Curry from their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, Calif., just hours after sending him there to practice. As of yet, there is no timetable as to when the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player will actually play his first game for Golden State since breaking his left hand on Oct. 30.

The Warriors announced Saturday that the six-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion "remains on-schedule for a return to play at some point in March." Curry, who turns 32 on March 14, averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in four games this season before the injury. "It will make a big difference, especially for people who can drive and attack the basket because Steph attracts a lot of attention," Andrew Wiggins told reporters recently.

Even if Curry isn't able to go Tuesday, the Warriors don't figure to be a walkover for Denver. The Nuggets have had a penchant for letting up against inferior teams this season, including home losses to Atlanta and Cleveland and road defeats to Detroit and Washington. This habit was also apparent on Jan. 16, when the Warriors took the Nuggets to overtime before falling in San Francisco.

A victory that night would have been a rare one in what has been a long stretch of futility Golden State. The Warriors have lost 24 of their last 28, including separate losing streaks of eight and 10 games. They are coming off a 124-110 loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday night in the game the team originally hoped would mark Curry's return. Denver probably doesn't mind Curry's delayed return. The Nuggets are locked in a battle with the Los Angeles Clippers and surging Houston Rockets for the second spot in the conference. The Clippers routed Denver on Friday night but the Nuggets bounced back against Toronto on Sunday night, getting another triple-double from Nikola Jokic, his 12th this season.

Denver played without forward Paul Millsap due to a sprained right ankle suffered in Friday's game. The Nuggets didn't practice on Monday and there was no update on his status for Tuesday. Other than Millsap, Denver is at full health and apparently got a wake-up call from the loss at L.A. The Nuggets didn't dwell on the 29-point blowout but rather responded with one of their best games of the season in a 133-118 win over Toronto.

"That's just part of the game," Nuggets forward Torrey Craig said Sunday night. "There are games when you lose. There's going to be tough losses, there's going to be emotional losses, but that's part of playing in the NBA. You have to learn from the last game and I think that's what we tried to do." No player bounced back better than Gary Harris, who went 6-for-7 from the field (3-for-3 from 3-point range) for 15 points against the Raptors after shooting just 31.3 percent in February.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

US charges 2 Chinese nationals with laundering over USD 100 mn in cryptocurrency

The US has charged two Chinese nationals with laundering over USD 100 million worth of cryptocurrency from an exchange of the virtual currency which was hacked. The funds were stolen by North Korean actors in 2018.In the two-count indictmen...

Golden Knights look for bounce-back vs. Devils

After having their franchise record-tying eight-game win streak snapped in surprising fashion by the Los Angeles Kings, the Vegas Golden Knights conclude a four-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the New Jersey Devils in Las Vegas. Su...

Magic F Gordon (knee) out against Blazers

The Orlando Magic declared Aaron Gordon out for the teams home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday because of right knee inflammation. Gordon, who has seen a bump in minutes over the past month, told his team of tightness and ...

Former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke to endorse Joe Biden- NYT

Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto ORourke was set to endorse Joe Bidens White House bid, according to the New York Times, joining dozens of current and former Democrats who rushed to endorse the former vice president on Monday.O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020