Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rays minor-leaguer Whitley struck in face by foul ball

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 06:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 06:46 IST
Rays minor-leaguer Whitley struck in face by foul ball

Tampa Bay Rays minor league outfielder Garrett Whitley was struck in the face by a foul ball into the dugout during Monday's spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota, Fla. The Rays said Whitley suffered a right facial injury. He was transported to a nearby hospital to undergo X-rays and other testing.

Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters that Whitley never lost consciousness. "That was pretty scary," Cash said after the contest. "From the initial test and exams, he was coherent, his eyes were moving fine. He's going to have a pretty good welt. ...

"The only blood that I saw was a little bit out of his nose, and then almost like the seam of the baseball split him just a little bit (under the eye), not like a gash." Whitley was seated inside the third-base dugout in the fourth inning when right-handed-hitting Renato Nunez of the Orioles pulled a pitch and sent a scorcher toward Whitley. The ball cleared the grass and struck a dugout step and then slammed into Whitley's face.

Whitley was immediately taken away from the dugout for treatment. The game finished in a 3-3 tie.

Whitley, who turns 23 on March 13, batted .226 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs for Class-A Charlotte last season. He was a first-round draft pick (13th overall) in 2015. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

18 killed as boat sinks in Brazilian Amazon

Sao Paulo, Mar 3 AFP At least 18 people were killed when a riverboat sank in the Amazon rainforest region, Brazilian authorities said Monday, as survivors described fleeing the foundering boat in terror. The ferry was taking passengers up t...

Bogdanovic leads Jazz past injury-plagued Cavaliers

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 of his 28 points in the first half to help the visiting Utah Jazz to a 126-113 victory over the injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Bogdanovic highlighted his performance with five 3-pointers for t...

Colombia's Constitutional Court rules against legalizing abortion in first 16 weeks of pregnancy

Colombias Constitutional Court ruled on Monday against legalizing abortions in up to the first 16 weeks of pregnancy and said the procedure would continue to be allowed in just three specific cases.The decision dashed the hopes of those who...

Peace deal with Taliban is conditions-based agreement: US Defence Secretary

The peace deal signed with the Taliban in Doha over the weekend is a conditions-based agreement, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has said, reiterating that this is an important first step towards a political solution to end the war in Afgha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020