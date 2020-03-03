Left Menu
DAZN Expanding to More Than 200 Countries and Territories

DAZN, the leading global sports streaming service, will dramatically increase its presence in 2020, expanding to more than 200 countries and territories.

The first global event on DAZN will be Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez's soon-to-be-announced fight during Cinco de Mayo Weekend, which will take place on Saturday, May 2.

This first phase of DAZN's global expansion will be an English-language service focused on boxing, building on the company's significant investment in the sport over the past two years. DAZN holds international rights to many of the world's top promotional companies including Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom Boxing USA and GGG Promotions. Fighters such as Alvarez and Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin will be part of a robust year-round portfolio of premium fights and original programming on the new service.

"Beginning this spring, most of the world will have access to DAZN and its unmatched schedule of boxing events," said DAZN Group Executive Chairman John Skipper. "Our roster of championship fighters represents some of the world's most popular athletes and we'll be working with them to stage spectacular international events for years to come."

"Since our launch in 2016, we've seen an encouraging level of interest around our key events from both international fans and potential partners, which highlighted the opportunity to capitalize on our existing rights portfolio within boxing to fuel our expansion," said DAZN EVP Joseph Markowski, who will oversee the global service. "Establishing DAZN as the global home of fight sports is just the first step and we couldn't think of a better attraction for our inaugural event than Canelo's traditional Cinco de Mayo Weekend fight."

In addition to live sporting events, DAZN offers an ever-growing archive of classic fights, athlete features and a slate of original programming featuring 40 DAYS, The Making Of and ONE NIGHT.

To date, DAZN has debuted services in nine countries – Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States – across four continents. 

The DAZN app will be available globally on most internet-connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and living room devices such as smart TVs, streaming sticks and game consoles. 

Pricing by market will be announced in the coming weeks.

For fans outside of DAZN's existing markets that are interested in gaining early access to the service via the DAZN beta community, registration is open at DAZN.com. Official invites will be sent out later this month.

About DAZN Group 

DAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. Headquartered in the UK and with 2,800 employees in over 25 countries, our businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, through to content distribution and commercialisation. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, the leading global sport streaming service, as well as some of the most popular sport portals, including DAZN News, Goal, Sporting News, and Spox.com. DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access to sport anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles. DAZN is live in Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States. In 2020, DAZN will dramatically increase its presence, expanding to more than 200 countries and territories. Visit https://media.dazn.com for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097246/Canelo_Alvarez_fighting_on_DAZN.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097247/Gennady_Golovkin_fighting_on_DAZN.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097248/Mikey_Garcia_featured_on_DAZN.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097249/DAZN_Group_Logo.jpg

