Can't wait to chat with Ponting during IPL 2020: Alex Carey

Australia's wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey has said that he cannot wait for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to start as he will get a chance of chatting about the game with Ricky Ponting.

  • Cape Town
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 08:13 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 08:13 IST
Australia's wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey. Image Credit: ANI

Australia's wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey has said that he cannot wait for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to start as he will get a chance of chatting about the game with Ricky Ponting. Carey will be representing Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the global T20 tournament.

"Delhi's a nice spinning wicket so there'll be some work to do when we get over there. I can't wait, even if I'm not playing, to just sit alongside him (Ponting) and chat cricket with him. I'll probably hang out of his pocket for the few months that I'm there," cricket.com.au quoted Carey as saying. "Delhi are really strong at the top with the openers and Rishabh Pant at number four so if there's an opportunity, it'd be at five or six, which is great for me, if I can keep improving my game in the subcontinent," he added.

Ponting had presented Carey with his T20 cap two years ago and worked closely with the left-hander when he was Australia's assistant coach at last year's 50-over World Cup. Carey's first challenge will be to beat some of the best players in the world to earn a place in the Delhi Capitals' playing XI.

In addition to Carey and countryman Marcus Stoinis, Delhi have England duo Jason Roy and Chris Woakes, South African quick Kagiso Rabada, West Indies big hitter Shimron Hetmyer and Nepal's leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane on their list. Indian Premier League would be commencing from March 29, and Delhi will face Kings XI Punjab in their first match of the tournament on March 30. (ANI)

