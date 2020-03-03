Left Menu
Development News Edition

Draisaitl scores four as Oilers defeat Predators

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 09:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 09:25 IST
Draisaitl scores four as Oilers defeat Predators

Leon Draisaitl recorded his first career four-goal game, and he and Connor McDavid finished with five points each as the visiting Edmonton Oilers broke open a tie game with five third-period goals in an 8-3 victory on Monday night. With the game tied 3-3 early in the third, Edmonton's two stars took over to help the Oilers win their second straight and sweep the three-game season series from Nashville.

McDavid made it 4-3 at 4:42 into the third period with a shot from the point through traffic and past Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne, who was pulled after allowing all eight goals on 31 shots. Draisaitl, whose 40th goal came earlier in the contest, converted 35 seconds later as the Oilers applied more heat on Rinne. Zack Kassian's goal made it 6-3 at 7:03 into the final period, and two straight Draisaitl blasts put the game out of reach.

Draisaitl's 107 points lead the NHL and are a career high, surpassing his 105 from last season. He has also recorded 12 goals in his last five games versus Nashville. McDavid, who had four assists, has 94 points this season. Roman Josi recorded his career-high 16th goal and equaled an all-time best point total of 61 for the Predators, who have dropped two in a row, but still own the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, although they are one of three teams tied with 72 points.

Edmonton, looking to catch first-place Vegas in the Pacific Division, opened the scoring 6:23 into the game thanks to Josh Archibald, who flipped the puck past Rinne. Draisaitl scored No. 40 when he struck a McDavid pass in off the body of Rinne with 29 seconds left in the opening period. At 2:14 into the second, Josi one-timed a blast from the top of the left circle and past Edmonton goalie Mike Smith (27 saves) to make it 2-1. Just 14 seconds later, Calle Jarnkrok equalized right in front of Smith.

Edmonton regained the lead with 6:26 left in the second courtesy of Kailer Yamamoto (goal, assist). The rookie winger shuffled in a backhand pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (three assists) for his 10th goal in 22 games since being called up from Bakersfield of the AHL. Just 91 seconds after the Oilers went back on top, Nashville's Nick Bonino muscled the puck past Smith to make it 3-3.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Project launched to ease water woes in five Vidarbha villages

The Dawoodi Bohra community in association with an NGO has launched an initiative to increase the water storage capacity of five drought-prone villages in Maharashtras Yavatmal district. The Project Rise Water Security will be undertaken in...

Kohli indicates 'mini transition' of pace unit in near future

The Indian pace bowlers arent getting any younger and teams think-tank realises the need to get the next crop of speed merchants ready in the near future, said skipper Virat Kohli. While Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the pace pack for ...

Coronavirus death toll climbs to 2,943 in China, infected cases witness surge globally

The coronavirus death toll in China climbed to 2,943 with 31 more deaths, while 125 confirmed cases were reported, the lowest since the virus outbreak in the country, Chinese health officials said on Tuesday even as the deadly disease wreck...

Soccer-Arteta says worth risking youngsters as Arsenal make FA Cup quarters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was happy to take the risk of playing his youngsters in the FA Cup after they helped seal a 2-0 victory at Portsmouth on Monday that secured a place in the quarter-finals of the competition. Arteta made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020