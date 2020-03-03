Draisaitl scores four as Oilers defeat Predators

Leon Draisaitl recorded his first career four-goal game, and he and Connor McDavid finished with five points each as the visiting Edmonton Oilers broke open a tie game with five third-period goals in an 8-3 victory on Monday night. With the game tied 3-3 early in the third, Edmonton's two stars took over to help the Oilers win their second straight and sweep the three-game season series from Nashville.

McDavid made it 4-3 at 4:42 into the third period with a shot from the point through traffic and past Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne, who was pulled after allowing all eight goals on 31 shots. Draisaitl, whose 40th goal came earlier in the contest, converted 35 seconds later as the Oilers applied more heat on Rinne. Zack Kassian's goal made it 6-3 at 7:03 into the final period, and two straight Draisaitl blasts put the game out of reach.

Draisaitl's 107 points lead the NHL and are a career high, surpassing his 105 from last season. He has also recorded 12 goals in his last five games versus Nashville. McDavid, who had four assists, has 94 points this season. Roman Josi recorded his career-high 16th goal and equaled an all-time best point total of 61 for the Predators, who have dropped two in a row, but still own the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, although they are one of three teams tied with 72 points.

Edmonton, looking to catch first-place Vegas in the Pacific Division, opened the scoring 6:23 into the game thanks to Josh Archibald, who flipped the puck past Rinne. Draisaitl scored No. 40 when he struck a McDavid pass in off the body of Rinne with 29 seconds left in the opening period. At 2:14 into the second, Josi one-timed a blast from the top of the left circle and past Edmonton goalie Mike Smith (27 saves) to make it 2-1. Just 14 seconds later, Calle Jarnkrok equalized right in front of Smith.

Edmonton regained the lead with 6:26 left in the second courtesy of Kailer Yamamoto (goal, assist). The rookie winger shuffled in a backhand pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (three assists) for his 10th goal in 22 games since being called up from Bakersfield of the AHL. Just 91 seconds after the Oilers went back on top, Nashville's Nick Bonino muscled the puck past Smith to make it 3-3.

