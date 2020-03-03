Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Wheelchair rugby test event cancelled over coronavirus concerns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 13:52 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Wheelchair rugby test event cancelled over coronavirus concerns

The Japan Para Sports Association and Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic organisers moved to cancel this month's wheelchair rugby test event on Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The wheelchair rugby test event, scheduled for March 12-15, is the latest sporting event to be cancelled in Japan as concerns mount over Tokyo's ability to host the 2020 Olympics scheduled to begin in July. A boccia competition which was to double as a test event for this year's Tokyo Paralympic Games was postponed last month, whilst the Tokyo marathon on Sunday was closed to general participation with only elite athletes allowed to take part.

The J.League also announced that all domestic soccer matches have been postponed until March 15, whilst Japanese pre-season baseball matches are also being played behind closed doors. "The Japan Para Sports Association (JPSA) informed us the 2020 Japan Para Wheelchair Rugby Championships, scheduled for 12 to 15 March, has been cancelled," read a statement from Tokyo 2020 organisers.

"Tokyo 2020 nevertheless will carry out the wheelchair rugby test event in some form in April, after ensuring a safe and secure environment." Both Tokyo 2020 organisers and the International Olympic Committee have stressed that the Olympics, due to run July 24 - Aug. 9, are scheduled to go ahead as planned despite the coronavirus outbreak.

"We will continue to stay in close collaboration with all relevant organisations as we prepare to deliver a safe and secure Tokyo 2020 Games," concluded the statement. Tokyo 2020's sports climbing test event, scheduled to begin on Friday, has not been cancelled.

Over 3,000 people have died from the virus, which has spread to more than 60 countries. In Japan, the number of infections has almost reached 1,000 and 12 people have died. The World Health Organisation has listed Japan as one of the countries with the greatest coronavirus concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kudos Ayurveda Launches Dr. Dengue Herbal Mosquito Repellent

Enters USD 775 million Indian Mosquito Repellent Market New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Dr. Dengue Herbal Mosquito Repellent is the most ideal alternate to the harmful chemical based mosquito repellents available in the market Kudo...

Coronavirus: Six cases with 'high-viral load' detected in Agra

New Delhi, Mar 3 PTI&#160;A day after two new cases of novel coronavirus that included one from Delhi were reported, the Health Ministry on Tuesday said six cases with high-viral load were detected during sample testing in Agra and these pe...

GE Steam Power bags USD 32 mn order from CPRI

GE Steam Power India on Tuesday said it has bagged a USD 32 million about Rs 230 crore order for supplying two short circuit generator systems of 2,500 MVA to Central Power Research Institute CPRI, Bengaluru. CPRI is an autonomous society u...

Earth may have been a 'water world' 3bn years ago: Study

Earth may have been covered by a global ocean that turned the planet into a water world more than three billion years ago, according to a study. The researchers suggest that the Earth may have looked a bit like the post-apocalyptic, and lan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020