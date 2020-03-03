Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympic chiefs prepare for 'successful' Tokyo 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:28 IST
Olympic chiefs prepare for 'successful' Tokyo 2020

Lausanne, Mar 3 (AFP) The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday it was busy with preparations for a "successful" Summer Games in Tokyo in less than five months and at a time when the coronavirus outbreak is widening. IOC president Thomas Bach, speaking at the opening of the Olympic body's two-day executive board meeting in Lausanne, said: "We are preparing for a successful Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020." Many sporting events around the world have either been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

More than 3,100 people have died and over 90,000 have been infected in more than 60 countries worldwide. The vast majority of cases are in China, but South Korea, Italy and Iran have emerged as the countries with the most cases outside the epicentre.

The virus has infected at least 230 people across Japan and been linked to five deaths. "We will have to prepare many of the final decisions that we will have to take in June," Bach said in reference to a first pre-Games executive board meeting between June 15-17, also in Lausanne.

"We will have to make some proposals for the session in Tokyo." The IOC board is also set to meet on July 18-19 in Tokyo, with the Olympics running from July 24-August 9. The IOC will on Tuesday discuss the coronavirus crisis, and on Wednesday hold a videocall between the Tokyo 2020 organising committee and John Coates, the Australian chairman of the IOC's coordination commission for the first summer Olympics in Japan since 1964. (AFP) APA APA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Harry Styles opens-up about V-Day mugging incident

British musician and actor Harry Styles recently talked about Valentines day incident in which he got mugged by a bunch of goons. The 26-year-old former One Direction member opened up about the mugging on The Howards Stern Radio Show.Fox Ne...

Russia will not stop fighting terrorism to solve Europe's migration crisis - Lavrov

Russia will not stop fighting terrorism in Syrias Idlib region in order to solve Europes migration crisis, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday at a news conference alongside his Finnish counterpart in Helsinki. Turkey last week s...

Manipal University Jaipur becomes dirst University in Rajasthan to receive NAAC A+ accreditation

Manipal University, Jaipur MUJ is the first University in Rajasthan to receive A accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council NAAC. This singular recognition makes MUJ as the only University in Rajasthan and one of two P...

Arson in Delhi violence resulted in complete gutting of 79 houses, 327 shops, as per data till Monday evening: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Arson in Delhi violence resulted in complete gutting of 79 houses, 327 shops, as per data till Monday evening Deputy CM Manish Sisodia....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020