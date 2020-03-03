Left Menu
ICC Test rankings: Kohli retains second spot

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday retained the second spot in the latest ICC Test rankings despite his disastrous run in the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand.

Indian captain Virat Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday retained the second spot in the latest ICC Test rankings despite his disastrous run in the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand. In the Test series, Kohli managed to score just 38 runs averaging at 9.50. On the tour to New Zealand, the Indian skipper went past the fifty run mark just once.

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne jumped one spot to reach the third position taking the place of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson while Steve Smith retained his first place. India opener Mayank Agarwal and England all-rounder Ben Stokes moved a spot each and swapped places to fall out and break into the top 10, respectively.

Cheteshwar Pujara has moved two places to take the seventh spot in the Test batsmen rankings Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, who returned for his first series since his Test debut against West Indies in 2018, rose 17 places to Number 76. (ANI)

