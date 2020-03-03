Left Menu
Development News Edition

TVS Racing set for debut in Asia Road Racing Championship

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:02 IST
TVS Racing set for debut in Asia Road Racing Championship

2020; names three-rider squad Chennai, Mar 3 (PTI): TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced its participation in the Asia Road Racing Championship this season. Indian riders Jagan Kumar and K Y Ahamed and Vorapong Malahuan will form the squad for this year's championship, a press release said here.

The trio will participate in the Asia Production 250 (AP-250) category astride the TVS Apache RR 310 bike. TVS Racing's entry into the ARRC 2020 makes TVS Motor Company the first Indian manufacturer to participate in the full season of the championship and marks the companys debut in the international road racing championship arena.

Jagan Kumar, an eight-time Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) winner has been a part of TVS Racing from 2009 and will be riding with K Y Ahamed, who has also recorded solid performances for TVS Racing from 2012. The team's manager B Selvaraj said, "TVS Racing has been setting benchmarks in the Indian motorsports arena, and now it is time for us to up the ante in the Asian championship, with a focus on road racing." The first race of the 2020 season will take place at Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia from March 6 to 8..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Tornado hits downtown Nashville, at least 9 die in Tennessee

Nashville US, Mar 3 AP Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least nine people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville. Daybreak revealed a landscape litt...

London mayor launches re-election campaign

London, Mar 3 AFP London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday launched his re-election campaign, attacking Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to tackle a crisis in affordable housing in the British capital. Conservative party leader Johnson wa...

G7 agreed to do "everything possible" to limit harm from coronavirus

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors have agreed to do everything possible to limit harm from the fast-spreading coronavirus, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Tuesday.Mnuchin told the U.S. House Ways and M...

Nigerian exchange to become listed company, paving way for share offer

The Nigerian Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it had won approval from members to become a listed company and had appointed a board of directors, paving the way to offering shares to the public. The exchange began changing its ownership struc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020