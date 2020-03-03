TVS Racing set for debut in Asia Road Racing Championship

2020; names three-rider squad Chennai, Mar 3 (PTI): TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced its participation in the Asia Road Racing Championship this season. Indian riders Jagan Kumar and K Y Ahamed and Vorapong Malahuan will form the squad for this year's championship, a press release said here.

The trio will participate in the Asia Production 250 (AP-250) category astride the TVS Apache RR 310 bike. TVS Racing's entry into the ARRC 2020 makes TVS Motor Company the first Indian manufacturer to participate in the full season of the championship and marks the companys debut in the international road racing championship arena.

Jagan Kumar, an eight-time Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) winner has been a part of TVS Racing from 2009 and will be riding with K Y Ahamed, who has also recorded solid performances for TVS Racing from 2012. The team's manager B Selvaraj said, "TVS Racing has been setting benchmarks in the Indian motorsports arena, and now it is time for us to up the ante in the Asian championship, with a focus on road racing." The first race of the 2020 season will take place at Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia from March 6 to 8..

