Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Kane and Rashford on track but Southgate not ruling out Vardy return

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 01:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 01:04 IST
Soccer-Kane and Rashford on track but Southgate not ruling out Vardy return

England manager Gareth Southgate believes his two injured strikers Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are "on track" in their recoveries but said he would not close the door on a Euro 2020 recall for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Tottenham forward Kane had an operation in January on a ruptured hamstring tendon whilst Manchester United striker Rashford has been sidelined with a back injury. "We've had really good updates right the way through and Harry and Marcus are exactly where we were expecting them to be," Southgate told reporters after the draw for the Nations League on Tuesday.

"Both players will give themselves the best possible chance of being available, that's their mentality and that's their dedication to their sport. "That's the only bit we can guarantee, what we can't guarantee is how that rehab will develop as it's stepped up and as it becomes more intense but they are both on track from the information we were given at the very start," he added.

Both Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have recently expressed confidence that the players will be back in action before the end of the season. Southgate said the players' focus was inevitably going to be on getting back into Premier League action before their thoughts turned to the Euros where England will play Croatia, the Czech Republic and a qualifier from the playoffs in the group stage.

"In terms of their ability to play the matches before the end of the season, that first thought has got to be how do they help their clubs; they have both got key matches coming up for their clubs and they will both want to help their clubs to have strong finishes to the season and then we will pick them up from there," said the England boss. The injuries to the first-choice England strike pair have raised the issue of whether Vardy, who retired from England duty after the 2018 World Cup but who is join top scorer in the Premier League, might return for the Euros in June and July.

"We've got 70 players playing so why would we rule anybody out? I think that's always the stance we've taken and I don't see any reason to change that, unless we get another 50 English players playing in the next months," said Southgate, adding that he had yet to speak to the 33-year-old. "I've not spoken to players per se across the period but I've always said that that door has never been closed. That's been the consistent message," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, U.S. lawmakers near agreement on coronavirus emergency funding

The U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump on Wednesday were coalescing around emergency legislation to battle the spreading coronavirus with as much as 9 billion in new funding that would immediately be available to stem a health crisis....

Capitals host Flyers in Metropolitan showdown

The Philadelphia Flyers are riding a six-game winning streak and have jumped to second place in the Metropolitan Division, just three points behind the Capitals entering Wednesdays clash in Washington. The Capitals 40-19-6, 86 points and Fl...

Blue Jackets RW Bjorkstrand has ankle surgery

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair his injured ankle. The surgery was performed by Dr. Greg Bellisari and Dr. Scott Van Aman in Columbus, Ohio.Bjorkstrand is expected to be sid...

Soccer-Juventus-Milan cup match postponed over coronavirus concerns

The Coppa Italia semi-final second leg match between Juventus and AC Milan in Turin on Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the ANSA news agency and other Italian media said on Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020