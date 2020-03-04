Stars G Bishop (lower-body injury) out vs. Oilers

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has a lower-body injury and will not play Tuesday night against the visiting Edmonton Oilers, the team announced. Starting against the Oilers will be backup Anton Khudobin, while the Stars also called up Jake Oettinger from their AHL affiliate Texas. Bishop missed Monday's practice but was back Tuesday, working with goaltending coach Jeff Reese.

Asked Tuesday if Bishop might be ready to return when the Stars go on the road to face the Nashville Predators on Thursday, Dallas interim head coach Rick Bowness said, "We'll worry about that when we get there," according to the Dallas Morning News. Bishop, 33, has compiled a 21-14-4 record this season with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. Khudobin (16-7-3) has a 2.23 GAA and a .930 save percentage.

While the Stars will be missing Bishop, the Oilers will welcome back forward James Neal, who has been out since Jan. 29 after sustaining a foot injury. The 32-year-old Neal, in his 12th NHL season but first with Edmonton, has collected 29 points (19 goals, 10 assists) in 50 games this season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

