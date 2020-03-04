Left Menu
Spring training roundup: Cardinals rough up Verlander

  04-03-2020
  Created: 04-03-2020
Image Credit: Pixabay

Paul Goldschmidt homered off Justin Verlander to help the St. Louis Cardinals post a 6-3 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday at Jupiter, Fla. The right-handed Verlander struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the third inning before Goldschmidt smacked a full-count pitch over the fence in left-center to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead.

Verlander allowed three runs (two earned), three hits and one walk while striking out three in 2 2/3 innings. Matt Wieters homered in the fourth inning for St. Louis. Houston's Dustin Garneau homered in the third and lined an RBI single in the fifth.

Yankees 9, Red Sox 1 Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka struck out five in three hitless innings to help New York drub visiting Boston at Tampa, Fla. The Yankees scored six runs in the first. Rafael Devers homered for the Red Sox.

Nationals 5, Orioles 3 Juan Soto smacked a tiebreaking, two-run double during a five-run, third-inning uprising as Washington beat visiting Baltimore at West Palm Beach, Fla. Jose Iglesias went 3-for-3 for the Orioles.

Twins 5, Tigers 1 Marwin Gonzalez homered and drove in three runs, and Miguel Sano also went deep as Minnesota beat visiting Detroit at Fort Myers, Fla. Kody Clemens homered for the Tigers.

Rays 5, Braves 2 Tristan Gray delivered the tiebreaking single during a four-run eighth inning as Tampa Bay defeated host Atlanta at Venice, Fla. Right-hander Felix Hernandez allowed one run and four hits over four innings for the Braves.

Marlins 6, Mets 1 Chad Wallach had two RBIs, and Garrett Cooper homered as Miami rolled past host New York at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Jeff McNeil homered for the Mets.

Angels 11, Indians 7 Michael Hermosillo homered and drove in four runs as Los Angeles powered past host Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz. Franmil Reyes, Carlos Santana and Cesar Hernandez homered for the Indians.

Padres 9, Brewers 0 Abraham Almonte belted a grand slam, and Wil Myers also homered as San Diego routed visiting Milwaukee at Peoria, Ariz. The Brewers had just one hit, Logan Morrison's leadoff single in the second.

Rangers 6, Giants 5 Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-2 with a homer, and Anderson Tejeda and Tyreque Reed also went deep for Texas in a victory over host San Francisco in Scottsdale, Ariz. Wilmer Flores hit a three-run homer for the Giants, and Buster Posey went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Athletics 6, White Sox 5 Jorge Mateo was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Ryan Goins had a two-run single to help to visit Oakland beat Chicago in Phoenix. Nicky Delmonico homered for the White Sox.

Rockies 11, Cubs 10 Brian Mundell's walk-off RBI single capped a five-run ninth inning as Colorado beat visiting Chicago in Scottsdale, Ariz. Nolan Arenado went deep for the Rockies, while Ian Happ, Donnie Dewees, and Chris Owings homered for the Cubs.

Royals 6, Diamondbacks 4 Maikel Franco went 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs, leading Kansas City to a win over Arizona in Surprise, Ariz. Josh Rojas and Kole Calhoun went deep for the Diamondbacks.

