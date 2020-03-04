Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Government advises NSFs to exercise caution, says athletes' health comes first

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 19:52 IST
Coronavirus: Government advises NSFs to exercise caution, says athletes' health comes first
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Wednesday said the health of athletes must take precedence as it advised the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to exercise caution while planning foreign competitions and training stints in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The novel coronavirus has so far claimed over 3,000 lives and infected more than 94000 people across the world after being first detected in Wuhan, China.

In an advisory issued by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to all the NSFs, it said the athletes' health comes first. "... In light of the outbreak of the Coronoavirus in several countries, including some reported cases in India, the Government has advised all National Sports Federations to exercise caution while planning foreign competitions and training for teams and individual athletes," the SAI said in the advisory.

The extraordinary situation has forced either cancellation or postponement of many sporting events across the world in the Olympic year and the SAI said while it understands the importance of the year, it also wants the federations to follow the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. The SAI added, "While the government understands the criticality of ranking tournaments and Olympic qualifiers, you would understand that the health of our athletes takes precedence. Therefore, we would like to request the NSFs to adhere by the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. "The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had issued its own health advisory on the Coronavirus on 19th February." While India is scheduled to host a shooting World Cup from March 15, a FIBA 3x3 basketball Olympic qualifying tournament was on Wednesday postponed owing to the deadly disease that has affected many countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus scare: Several market associations to procure masks, distribute to customers

Amid coronavirus scare, several market associations here are planning to procure masks and distribute them to customers when they come to shop in their areas. Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar mini market traders association, ...

Design policy to cover coronavirus treatment: Irdai to insurance cos

Regulator Irdai on Wednesday asked insurance companies to come out with policies to cover treatment costs for coronavirus infection, which has impacted thousands of people worldwide. In order to provide need-based health insurance coverage,...

Move to check children of tribal-nontribal marriages getting

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday informed the assembly that it has set up two committees to look into the issue of children of tribal mothers married to non-tribals getting ST certificates by using only their mothers maiden nam...

Four-year doping ban for Olympic women's steeple champion Jebet

Paris, March 4 AFP Olympic 3000m steeplechase champion Ruth Jebet has been banned for four years after testing positive for banned blood booster EPO, the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU announced Wednesday. Hit with a provisional ban in 2018 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020