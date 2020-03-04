Texans S Adams announces retirement

Two-time Pro Bowl safety Mike Adams announced his retirement after 16 years in the league, sharing the news on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday. "I'm calling it quits, time to hang up the cleats," said Adams, who turns 39 on March 24.

Adams, who signed with the Houston Texans last September, played in six regular-season games and two playoff games last season. An undrafted free agent of Delaware in 2004, Adams signed with the San Francisco 49ers and made it to the active roster that November. Following three seasons in San Francisco, he spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2007-11), Denver Broncos (2012-13) and Indianapolis Colts, where he was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015. Prior to joining the Texans last season, Adams spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Overall, Adams recorded career totals of 930 tackles, 30 interceptions, 13 forced fumbles and six sacks. Adams said the next step for him is to hopefully join an NFL team front office.

"I want to work upstairs, I want to get in that GM mode," he said. "I want to do that to challenge myself." --Field Level Media

