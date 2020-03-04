Left Menu
Bills promote DC Frazier to assistant head coach

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier received the additional job title of assistant head coach on Wednesday. Frazier was hired as the Bills' defensive coordinator in 2017 and quickly turned around a unit that was ranked 26th in the NFL in yards allowed to top-2 and top-3 finishes, respectively, in the last two seasons.

"Upon taking the job in Buffalo, it was important to me to add a coach with previous head coaching experience like Leslie," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "His fingerprints are all over our operation and I'm extremely grateful for all the years we have worked together. Leslie's impact on our team is felt every day through his guidance, wisdom, and his genuine care for people. He is a great example to everyone within our organization." Frazier, 60, will be an assistant head coach for the third time in his NFL career. He also served in that role with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006 and Minnesota Vikings in 2008.

Frazier, who was also the head coach of the Vikings from 2010-13, was pleased with the promotion. "I'm definitely pleased and honored that Sean along with Kim and Terry (Pegula) would feel moved to place that title alongside my name," Frazier said. "I don't know how much it changes my role. I feel like Sean and I communicate on so many things regarding our team. I just appreciate that our ownership along with our head coach felt the desire to put that title next to my name. Just very appreciative."

