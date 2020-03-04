Don't shut gymnastics centre at SAI Aurangabad: Association

Amid reports the gymnastics training centre at the SAI complex here is being shut, the Maharashtra Amateur Gymnastics Association (MAGA) has urged Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to intervene and ensure the facility keeps functioning. The MAGA has written a letter to Rijiju in this regard.

"In gymnastics, Maharashtra is highest medal winning state and players from this centre are now reaching podium in international competitions," stated MAGA secretary Makrand Joshi. "The picture is not clear as gymnastic was not included in selection trials of the National Centre of Excellence (of Sports Authority of India or SAI) held last week.

Nothing is being communicated on paper, rather the school-going champions have been told to take admission in Kolkata and New Delhi if they want to continue their training. This has hampered their training and academics," claimed Joshi.

"The city has proved its potential in gymnastics and has highest number of Shivchattratpati awardees -- 30. Every day 1,500 gymnasts do basic practice in various centers at Aurangabad and participate in competitions worldwide. Closure of this centre will ruin the gymnastic culture in this region. The centre helps in providing higher level training," he said.

Meanwhile, an association of parents whose wards train at the facility has been formed to save this centre. The association has also shot off a letter Rijiju and Union minister Nitin Gadkari. "The facilities in this centre should not be closed; rather it should be upgraded. However, nothing is being conveyed to us on paper.

"Gymnastics is booming here and 300 kids practice here daily," parents association president Pravinchandra Hattekar said. He alleged priority was being given to disciplines like hockey and athletics, which don't have enough infrastructure in the city.

When contacted, deputy director of the gymnastics centre, Virendra Bhandarkar, refused to comment on the issue. PTI AW NRB RSY RSY.

