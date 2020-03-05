Red Sox plan Thursday update on Sale

Left Menu
  • Reuters
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 03:44 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 03:44 IST
Boston Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke told reporters Wednesday that the team is waiting for one more medical opinion on ace Chris Sale's sore left elbow. Later in the day, the team said an update would be provided Thursday. Roenicke said the team was still collecting information and wants to have a detailed plan in place before discussing publicly.

Surgeon Dr. James Andrews and the team's medical staff reviewed Sale's MRI on Tuesday, however the Red Sox are still waiting to hear from renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache. "We want as many opinions as we can," Roenicke said Wednesday. "Dr. Andrews saw it and read the MRI. I don't want to comment on it until we get one more opinion."

Sale, 30, experienced soreness in his elbow after a 15-pitch batting practice session Sunday in Fort Myers, Fla., the first time he threw to batters since August. The seven-time All-Star missed the final six weeks last season with elbow inflammation. He got a late start to spring camp while battling pneumonia. The Red Sox previously announced that he will begin the season on the injured list.

Sale posted a 6-11 record with a 4.40 ERA in 2019, the worst year statistically of his career since he entered the Chicago White Sox rotation in 2012. He posted career lows in starts (25), wins and innings (147 1/3) and the highest ERA. He has a 109-73 career record (35-23 with Boston) with a 3.03 ERA. He has 2,007 strikeouts in 1,629 2/3 innings over 312 games (232 starts).

Sale signed a five-year, $145 million contract extension in March 2019. The deal runs through the 2024 season and will pay him $30 million in 2020. --Field Level Media

