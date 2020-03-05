Giants' Beede has UCL sprain, flexor strain in pitching arm

San Francisco Giants right-hander Tyler Beede has a UCL sprain and a flexor strain in his pitching arm, the team announced Wednesday. The diagnosis was made after an MRI performed Tuesday night.

"The Giants' medical and training staff are gathering second opinions and will have more information later in the week," a team statement read. Beede pitched one inning in relief in the Giants' 6-5 loss to the Texas Rangers in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday. He was expected to throw three innings but left prematurely with soreness in his elbow.

The 26-year-old entered spring training as a candidate for the No. 5 starting spot in the rotation. Rookie Logan Webb is another possibility for the role. This spring, Beede has appeared in two games, throwing three innings. He's allowed one hit, walked two and struck out three.

The Giants selected the Vanderbilt product No. 14 overall in the 2014 draft. In 26 career games (24 starts), he is 5-11 with a 5.27 ERA. In 124 2/3 innings, he has struck out 122 batters and walked 54. --Field Level Media

