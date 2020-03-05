Cricket-Rain delays India-England semi at T20 World Cup

India looked set to reach the Women's Twenty20 World Cup final for the first time and send England home after wet weather threatened to wash out the first of back-to-back semi-finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The rain was still teeming down at the scheduled start time of 3 pm (0400 GMT) and organizers said they would need to get play started by 4.51 pm with no further interruptions for the match to be completed.

Under tournament regulations, both sides must bat for at least 10 overs and if that is not possible, India would progress as the winner of Group A in the opening round. The second semi-final between Australia and South Africa is scheduled to start at 7 pm local time (0800 GMT).

With no reserve day scheduled, South Africa would go through to the final at the expense of the defending champions and hosts after winning Group B if the match was not completed. The final takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday with organizers hoping for a crowd in excess of 90,000.

